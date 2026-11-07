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Sam Merrill Injury Update Isn’t Good News for Cavaliers

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 01: Sam Merrill #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 01, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers were already shorthanded on Friday night. They were without Jarrett Allen, their starting center, who had a right knee contusion and was ruled out due to injury less than an hour before tip-off against the Philadelphia 76ers.

That absence slid Sam Merrill into the starting lineup for the Cavs along with Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Peyton Watson.

Merrill has developed into a reliable contributor for the Cavs. He’s one of the purest shooters in the NBA.

But he didn’t finish Friday’s NBA Cup matchup with the 76ers. Merrill didn’t play at all in the second half. He got injured.

Sam Merrill Injury Update

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 06: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket against Peyton Watson #8 and Sam Merrill #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Rocket Arena on November 06, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Merrill was ruled out at halftime due to a right elbow injury.

Of all the possible injuries for a dude who makes his living shooting the basketball, a problem with his shooting elbow doesn’t seem like a good one.

Sam Merrill Replacements

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: Mario Hezonja #33 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

There are three players set up to play more minutes for as much time as Merrill has to miss.

The first is Mario Hezonja, who has returned to the NBA from Europe this season and has been absolutely brilliant.

The second is Tyrese Proctor, the second-year guard who is more of a creator than Merrill and can also shoot it.

And the third is Meleek Thomas, the rookie scorer from Arkansas who is already getting a lot of time but certainly can help fill the Merrill void, too.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Sam Merrill Injury Update Isn’t Good News for Cavaliers

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