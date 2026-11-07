Sam Merrill Injury Update Isn’t Good News for Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers were already shorthanded on Friday night. They were without Jarrett Allen, their starting center, who had a right knee contusion and was ruled out due to injury less than an hour before tip-off against the Philadelphia 76ers.

That absence slid Sam Merrill into the starting lineup for the Cavs along with Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Peyton Watson.

Merrill has developed into a reliable contributor for the Cavs. He’s one of the purest shooters in the NBA.

But he didn’t finish Friday’s NBA Cup matchup with the 76ers. Merrill didn’t play at all in the second half. He got injured.

Sam Merrill Injury Update

Merrill was ruled out at halftime due to a right elbow injury.

Sam Merrill has a right elbow injury. He will not return to tonight’s game. — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) November 7, 2026

Of all the possible injuries for a dude who makes his living shooting the basketball, a problem with his shooting elbow doesn’t seem like a good one.

Sam Merrill Replacements

There are three players set up to play more minutes for as much time as Merrill has to miss.

The first is Mario Hezonja, who has returned to the NBA from Europe this season and has been absolutely brilliant.

The second is Tyrese Proctor, the second-year guard who is more of a creator than Merrill and can also shoot it.

And the third is Meleek Thomas, the rookie scorer from Arkansas who is already getting a lot of time but certainly can help fill the Merrill void, too.