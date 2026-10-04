Former Cleveland Cavaliers Guard Announces Retirement at Age 33

On Saturday, former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Pangos announced his retirement at the age of 33.

In a post on Instagram, Pangos poured his heart out with an emotional message to his fans, coaches, peers and family.

“I can 1000% say I gave it everything I had,” Pangos wrote. “I never let the circumstances dictate my approach. So, to that kid on the driveway. By himself. For hours and hours. We did it! We left it all out there and accomplished everything you always dreamed of. Now it’s time to do the same for the next chapter. Thank you, Basketball!”

Pangos detailed his journey, from dreaming to be in the NBA as a kid in Holland Landing, Canada, to Gonzaga to becoming a pro basketball player.

The 33-year-old built an 11-year career in the NBA and overseas.

Reactions to Kevin Pangos’ Retirement

Here are some of the reactions of basketball personalities to Kevin Pangos’ retirement:

Steve Nash: “Congrats on an incredible career!”

Nigel Williams-Goss: “Did everything they said you couldn’t!!! Legendary career brother. All the best in your next chapter”

Matt Kiatipis: “One of my biggest inspos. My only inspo in fact growing up in Holland landing. Respect brother. Love and thank u for everything.”

Nik Stauskas: “K Kush!!! Congrats on an amazing career brother! Thank you for always pushing me to get better!”

Tyler Ennis: “Canada Legend! Congrats brother.”

Buddy Hield: “Congratulations Bro”

Kevin Pangos’ Career

After a four-year collegiate career at Gonzaga, Kevin Pangos declared for the 2015 NBA draft.

Pangos went undrafted, so he decided to take his talents overseas. He began his pro career at Gran Canaria in Spain. He then joined Zalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania before returning to Spain to play for FC Barcelona.

After a successful two-year stint in Barcelona, Pangos signed with Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russia in 2020.

The NBA finally came calling ahead of the 2021-22 season, when the Cleveland Cavaliers signed him to a contract. He played 24 games for the Cavaliers, including three starts, averaging 1.6 points and 1.3 assists per game.

His NBA career didn’t last, so he returned to Europe. He also played for Olimpia Milano and Napoli Basket in Italy, Valencia in Spain and Esenler Erokspor in Turkey.

Pangos also represented Canada in international competitions.

Some of his former teams send their regards on his wonderful career:

Canada Basketball: “A career to remember — congratulations @kpangos”

Zalgiris Kaunas: “Forever one of us. Congratulations to @kpangos on a fantastic career!”

Gonzaga Men’s Basketball: “❤️”

FC Barcelona: “Gràcies pel teu bàsquet, Kevin! And all the best on the new chapter”

Napoli Basketball: “💙🔗🫶🏼”

Valencia Basket: “Congrats on a great journey, @kpangos. All the best on the new chapter”