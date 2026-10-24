Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg Gets Encouraging Injury Outlook After Scary Fall

The Dallas Mavericks escaped Indianapolis with their first victory of the season Friday night. Whether they escaped a serious injury to Cooper Flagg remains uncertain.

However, an early assessment from sports medicine analyst Brian Sutterer offers some encouragement.

Flagg left Dallas’ 121-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers after landing awkwardly on his left shoulder following a hard foul by Aaron Nesmith.

The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year did not return for the second half.

Although the Mavericks have not announced a definitive diagnosis, Sutterer believes the injury may be less serious than the fall initially suggested.

“I do not have high concern for a serious injury here for Cooper Flagg,” Sutterer said in his YouTube analysis.

His assessment, however, depends on imaging ruling out a fracture.

Brian Sutterer Explains Cooper Flagg’s Shoulder Injury

Sutterer identified a possible acromioclavicular joint injury, commonly called an AC joint sprain or shoulder separation.

The AC joint connects the collarbone to the shoulder blade.

According to Sutterer, Flagg’s landing placed considerable force on that area.

“My number one concern here for Cooper Flagg is that he has some sort of an injury to his AC joint,” Sutterer explained.

He pointed to two encouraging details.

First, Flagg was able to raise his left arm to shoot free throws after the collision.

Second, Sutterer did not observe an obvious deformity around the shoulder, which can accompany more severe AC joint injuries.

Still, he emphasized that video analysis cannot establish the severity of the injury.

A fracture remains possible until medical testing rules it out.

Recovery Timeline: One Game to Several Weeks?

Sutterer outlined several potential recovery scenarios based on the severity of an AC joint injury.

For a mild Type 1 sprain, Flagg might miss only one or two games.

A more significant sprain involving ligament damage could require a longer absence.

Sutterer cited historical NBA data suggesting players with AC joint injuries miss approximately eight games on average.

However, he cautioned that recovery varies considerably depending on the injury’s classification.

Ja Morant previously missed five games with an AC joint injury, while Chris Paul missed approximately 17 to 18 games with a more severe case.

Sutterer believes even a longer absence might be measured in weeks rather than months if Flagg has avoided a major injury.

These are possible scenarios, not an official timeline for the Mavericks star.

Mavericks Await Cooper Flagg Injury Update

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Flagg was injured with less than a minute remaining in the first half.

Nesmith fouled him from behind as he attempted a transition dunk, sending the 19-year-old crashing to the court.

Officials assessed Nesmith a flagrant-1 foul.

Flagg finished with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds in 17 minutes.

Afterward, coach Dusty May said Dallas would evaluate its young star over the coming days.

“He’ll be evaluated in the next couple of days,” May told reporters, adding that Flagg appeared to be in good spirits.

May also said he did not know whether an MRI would be necessary.

The uncertainty arrives early in a season carrying enormous expectations for Flagg.

He scored 32 points in Wednesday’s opening loss to Houston after averaging 21 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists during his Rookie of the Year campaign.

Dallas hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

For now, the Mavericks can take some encouragement from Sutterer’s assessment.

But until medical evaluations clarify the injury, Flagg’s availability remains an open question.