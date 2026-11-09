Cooper Flagg Matches LeBron James With Rare NBA Feat

Cooper Flagg just tied LeBron James for the most 25-point, 5-rebound, and 5-assist games while shooting 60% before turning 20 years old, according to Stat Defender. This was the fifth time that Flagg has put up those numbers in his young career while shooting 60% of his shots. There is no doubt that the kid is special, and he keeps proving it by constantly breaking records.

Cooper Flagg vs Nets

Getty DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 8: Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at American Airlines Center on November 8, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Cooper Flagg led the Mavericks with 25 points in a thrashing of the Nets by a score of 130-93. He shot 8/13 and even made three of his five three-point attempts. Flagg converted all six of his free-throw attempts in the game. He was efficient and constantly got the shot he wanted. Flagg started the game hot, scoring 14 of his 25 points in the first quarter. After that the rest of the game was about getting his teammates involved.

Flagg also had 12 assists, 5 rebounds, and a steal. Throughout the game, he was finding his teammates wide open and making the right passes. This was a dominant win by Dallas in a game that Flagg controlled from start to finish. He did a little bit of everything and showed the versatility he has.

Joining LeBron James

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 28: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on November 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Any time you are mentioned with James, it is a special thing. Since Flagg got into the NBA last year, it seems like every game he either breaks James’ youngest record or ties him with a record. He has been impressive and has lived up to the hype and then some. This is just another record that his name is intertwined with James. One of many times that they have had their names mentioned together.

The 25/5/5 game on 60% shooting shows how great he has been. His high-scoring games are usually on efficient shooting. He is 6’9 with freakish athleticism so he’s able to rebound, the height also helps him pass by seeing over the defense. It has to feel good for a young player like Flagg to see his name next to James a lot.

Can He Get One More

Getty DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 8: Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates with teammates during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at American Airlines Center on November 8, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Flagg has until December 21st to get one more and have the most all-time before turning 20. He has 15 more games to get one more 25/5/5 on 60% shooting games. There’s no doubt that he is capable of doing it and taking the lead in that stat. 15 more games is a lot to accomplish for a kid as talented as Flagg.

This is yet another good accomplishment for Flagg. It seems like every time the Mavericks play, he is breaking some type of record. He did it his whole rookie year, and now he is continuing to do so in his second year. Flagg is showing everyone why he was undoubtedly the number one overall pick of last year’s draft. He is leaving no doubt about how good he is.

No one really expected the Mavericks to be as good as they are, especially this early on. They have been dealing with a lot of injuries and are still above .500. Flagg has been doing everything he can to help them win games, and having Irving back has helped a lot. They are becoming one of the league’s best duos. Flagg has 15 games to get that record and stand alone, and he can do so.