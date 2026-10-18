Cooper Flagg Ends Mavericks Preseason With Impressive Double Double

Cooper Flagg’s preseason ends with a double-double.

On Friday night (Oct. 16), Flagg, Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks took on the Atlanta Hawks at the American Airlines Center. While they lost 135-111, the reigning Rookie of the Year collected 26 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and a block in 30 minutes. While his efficiency was middling, he showcased the sort of shot-making and downhill juice that could make him an All-Star in just his second season. In his second preseason game of the season, Irving collected 18 points to go along with 5 assists while drilling 5 three pointers.

Although Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving looked sharp in their games together, the Mavs as a whole have some serious issues to work out. They finished the preseason 1-3. Speaking to reporters after last night’s game, head coach Dusty May explained some of their problems on offense and defense.

Dusty May Says the Mavs Need to Improve Their Defense Going Forward

“Give Atlanta credit, I thought their point of attack, defense, their disruptions. They were they were tough tonight,” May told reporters. “They played inspired. They look like a playoff team that’s capable of advancing, and guys that have played together. We just weren’t quick enough to the ball and gave them too many opportunities. But there were some small wins for us, and looking forward to going into the regular season.”

To be sure, the Mavericks have some things to work out on offense and defense. But May did have some positive things to say about the starting lineup, which featured Flagg, Irving, Zaccharie Risacher, Daniel Gafford, and P.J. Washington.

“I thought overall they played well, and we haven’t had our lineups,” May said. “We don’t even really know what our [starting] lineup’s going to be, but we haven’t had them together. So it’s difficult to find the way you function within each group. But I thought, you know, just to see Kyrie back competing like he was, I thought he made a lot of really good passes. I thought he trusted his teammates, and over time, that’s a recipe for success. So, overall pleased with that group.”

Cooper Flagg Is Poised For a Big Season

The Mavericks clearly have some things to sort out, but Flagg shouldn’t be one of them, as he averaged just under 20 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1 block in just under 25 minutes per game. His efficiency was a bit subpar, but he only played with Irving for two games; he will get easier looks once the actual regular season begins next week.

Last season, Flagg averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest in 70 regular season games. With Irving back in the mix, and a year’s worth of experience under his belt, Flagg should have no issues besting all of those numbers this season.

Between the health of Irving and oft-injured center Dereck Lively II, the Mavs have a lot of questions to answer this season. Based on his preseason performances, Cooper Flagg’s play shouldn’t be one of them.