Kyrie Irving Reveals Bigger Purpose Behind His Mavericks Return

Kyrie Irving returned to competition Sunday in China with a message about what comes next. Fans have waited patiently for this day to come, and boy he didn’t disappoint. After more than 19 months away, the Dallas Mavericks guard spoke about his love for basketball, his legacy and the people he hopes to reach through playing.

“When you love what you do every day, it doesn’t feel like a job… basketball has rewarded me beyond measure, it’s about legacy… the purpose is bigger now,” Irving said.

Irving discussed working toward his comeback so he could give something back to the next generation. He also thanked the Mavericks and fans in China for supporting him.

His return came during Dallas’ 132-115 preseason victory against Houston. Irving finished with a team-high 17 points in 22 minutes, giving his comments about basketball another backdrop: his first game appearance since injuring his left ACL in March 2025.

Play

Kyrie Irving Thanks Fans for Sharing His Journey

Irving acknowledged that he cannot personally reach everyone who supports him. Playing, however, offers another way to connect.

“I know I won’t get to everybody, but I know that when I perform on the court, they get a chance to feel a part of my journey,” Irving said.

Before returning, Irving also described the challenge of preparing mentally for familiar experiences that his lengthy absence had interrupted.

“For me personally, it’s just getting out of my own way, and the mental aspect of it,” Irving said, according to Kevin Gray of DLLS Sports.

He said wearing his uniform again and hearing his name during introductions felt like distant memories. Irving also compared his anticipation to feeling “like a little kid at the candy store.”

Sunday brought those experiences back. Irving shot 6-for-13 overall, made two of six three-point attempts and converted all three free throws. He added two rebounds and three assists without a turnover.

Mavericks Comeback Follows an Eight-Week Recovery Setback

Irving’s recovery included another injury that extended his absence. In December 2025, he suffered a calf strain he classified as Grade 2, which cost him approximately eight weeks.

“It pushed my timeline back even more,” Irving said. “I had to take my time to heal.”

Dallas did not disclose that injury before ending his season on February 18. The Mavericks said then that Irving had made “steady progress in rehabilitation.” He ultimately missed the entire 2025-26 campaign.

Irving returned with a minutes restriction. Mavericks coach Dusty May said Irving would monitor his body and praised his preparation during camp.

Houston coach Ime Udoka offered a similar assessment after Sunday’s game.

“Well, he looked back to his normal self,” Udoka said.

Rockets guard Fred VanVleet, who resumed playing Friday following his own ACL injury, had watched Irving during August pickup games in Los Angeles.

“He looks better than ever,” VanVleet said.

Irving also joined Cooper Flagg in game action for the first time. Flagg, who won last season’s rookie award, still attended Duke when Irving hurt his knee.

Dallas has changed its leadership, too. May now coaches the team, while Masai Ujiri oversees basketball operations and Mike Schmitz serves as general manager.

The Mavericks open their regular season against Houston on October 21. As Irving prepares for that matchup, his comments place his connection to fans and younger players alongside his return to the court.