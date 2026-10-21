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Dallas Mavericks Injury Report for Season Opener vs. Houston Rockets Revealed

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Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets
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DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 14: Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball during the first half of a 2025-26 Emirates NBA Cup game against the Los Angeles Clippers at American Airlines Center on November 14, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks will open the 2026-27 NBA season on the road against the Houston Rockets.

It’s a Texas-sized showdown between two of the state’s top teams at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Cooper Flagg begins his second season fresh off winning Rookie of the Year, with Kyrie Irving set to make his return from a knee injury.

On the other hand, the Rockets get Fred VanVleet back to man the point, giving Amen Thompson and Kevin Durant more leeway on offense.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report vs. Rockets

Dereck Lively II
GettyDereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after scoring during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup game against the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center on December 03, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

The Dallas Mavericks have five players listed on their injury report. They have already ruled out four players against the Houston Rockets, while one player has been tagged as questionable.

Santi Aldama, Tarik Biberovic, Dereck Lively II and Caleb Martin are all set to miss the season opener, while Jett Howard could get upgraded to available or downgraded to out before the start of Wednesday’s game.

Aldama is still recovering from offseason right knee surgery, and there’s no timeline for his return.

Dereck Lively II
GettyDereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a collision against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at American Airlines Center on December 25, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

On the other hand, Biberovic is dealing with bursitis in his right heel. He was initially listed as doubtful before being downgraded to out.

Lively, who had right foot surgery in December, continues to be without a return timeline. He didn’t sign a rookie-scale contract extension this offseason, so he’ll be a restricted free agent next summer.

Martin has a sprained right thumb, which is a new injury, since he played three preseason games.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Preview

Rockets vs Mavericks
GettyCooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket against Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets during a game at American Airlines Center on January 03, 2026 in Dallas, Texas.

The Dallas Mavericks are officially in a new era since they have a new front office and head coach. Masai Ujiri is focused on surrounding Cooper Flagg with the right roster, while Dusty May is tasked with replicating his success from Michigan to Dallas.

Flagg is expected to continue his ascent to stardom, with Kyrie Irving by his side. Zaccharie Risacher gets a fresh start, while PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford provide their usual reliability.

The Mavericks face a healthy Houston Rockets team headed by Kevin Durant, who can now focus on scoring rather than playmaking with a healthy Fred VanVleet back.

The same goes for Amen Thompson, who has a chip on his shoulder after signing a massive extension. It will be interesting to see if more plays go through Alperen Sengun, who is coming off his second straight All-Star campaign.

The Mavericks vs. Rockets game is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. tip-off.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Dallas Mavericks Injury Report for Season Opener vs. Houston Rockets Revealed

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