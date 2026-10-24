Dallas Mavericks Announce Concerning Injury Report vs. San Antonio Spurs (Oct. 24)

On Saturday, the Dallas Mavericks play in their first back-to-back games of the season.

The Mavericks are coming off a 121-105 win over the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It was an easy victory for the Mavs, but Cooper Flagg suffered a shoulder injury.

They then flew straight back to Dallas for their first home game of the season against Victor Wembanyama and the winless San Antonio Spurs.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report vs. Spurs

The Dallas Mavericks have a whopping 10 players on their injury report for tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

It’s a concerning update from the Mavericks, especially with the season in its first week, and they already have so many players dealing with injuries.

Five players have been ruled out, four players are questionable and one player is tagged as doubtful.

Jett Howard is doubtful due to a right calf strain. He’s expected to be downgraded to out and miss his third straight game.

The five players out are Santi Aldama, Tarik Biberovic, Caleb Martin, Dereck Lively II and Cooper Flagg. The first four players mentioned have not made their season debuts, so it’s not a surprising development.

However, Flagg is new to the injury report. He has been diagnosed with a sprained left shoulder following a hard fall late in the first half against the Indiana Pacers.

Flagg was fouled hard by Aaron Nesmith, who was called for a flagrant foul penalty one for his troubles. The reigning Rookie of the Year ended up missing the rest of the game.

4 Players Listed as Questionable

Kyrie Irving, Max Christie, Morez Johnson Jr. and Zaccharie Risacher are also new to the injury report. It’s possibly due to being the second game of a back-to-back, but it’s still a concerning trend.

Irving’s status is understandable since he just returned from a serious left knee injury.

As for Christie, he has a right shin contusion. He played 38 minutes against the Pacers, so a rest might be on the cards.

Johnson is dealing with right shin splints, while Risacher is nursing a sore left hip.

Irving, Christie, Johnson and Risacher could get downgraded to out or upgraded to available depending on their evaluation before the 8:00 p.m. tip-off.

The Mavericks will need at least eight available and healthy players to play in tonight’s game.