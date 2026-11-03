Trading Kyrie Irving Sounds Easy for Mavericks; If Only the Reality Were That Simple

It’s probably best for the Dallas Mavericks to trade Kyrie Irving. He’s 34, and the team isn’t built to contend for the NBA title.

Fans would be thrilled if he stayed. But the best decision for their future is to part ways, even though neither side wants to say goodbye.

The reason they might not have to do so, at least not this season, is the cost. It would take a significant haul to pry him away. It’s not easy to find a franchise that has the need and assets to acquire him.

However, one team in particular stands out.

Which Teams Should Trade for Kyrie Irving?

At the top of the list is the Detroit Pistons.

Cade Cunningham is coming off a season that included an All-NBA First Team selection. The franchise from the Motor City won 60 games. They added John Collins and the sharpshooting Isaiah Joe. Kevin Huerter looks more comfortable after coming over from the Chicago Bulls last year. And they re-signed Jalen Duren.

Detroit’s off to a 5-1 start, tied with the Boston Celtics, who they beat in their season opener, for the second-best record in the East. Some thought they’d regress. However, they’re still capable of a Finals run.

Adding more offensive firepower could be the difference in whether that happens. In the playoffs, their opponents neutralized the Cunningham-Duren pick-and-roll. And with the floor cramped, their secondary sources of offense weren’t reliable enough, either.

The Pistons possess their first-round draft picks for the foreseeable future. However, partially because of trying to match Irving’s $44.97 million salary, it might cost them Duren or Ausar Thompson. Would they meet that price? Should they?

They could always try to strike another deal to address either departure, but even for a player of this caliber, they might not be inclined to trade either individual.

The Toronto Raptors should trade for Kyrie Irving

Kawhi Leonard’s return north of the border is off to a disquieting start. He looked good in the two tilts he suited up in. However, the former Finals MVP is dealing with swelling in his left knee. He’s out for at least 3-4 weeks.

Still, after trading for and extending Leonard, they should be open to another big swing. The Raptors can offer the Mavericks multiple first-round picks, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley. They’d also figure to get a veteran wing, like Caleb Martin in the deal. That iteration could include Marcus Sasser, adding depth to Toronto’s backcourt.

Barrett’s only 26, and the Raptors would be sacrificing more draft capital. However, if this is the price, it isn’t that steep. And they have an ascending star in Scottie Barnes and burgeoning wings like Collin Murray-Boyles to absorb the loss. Plus Leonard.

In this era of parity, the East is open, and this isn’t a make-or-break trade. Toronto adding Irving to a team that hounds opponents on defense could propel this organization back to the NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving would be a dream addition for the Atlanta Hawks

Inserting the three-time All-NBA selection into CJ McCollum’s role is an enticing upgrade. Like the Raptors, the Hawks could surround the 14-year veteran with dogged defenders. And they need a boost offensively.

Atlanta could offer a package featuring multiple first-round picks, Dyson Daniels, and CJ McCollum. However, that might not be enough. Kingston Flemings isn’t relocating. And the club’s other young talent, like Asa Newell and injured rookie Henri Veesaar, might not get this deal across the finish line.

So, while the Hawks should pursue Irving, they might not line up as an enticing enough trade partner.

The case for the Mavericks keeping Kyrie Irving

His ability to play at such high levels on and off the ball makes him a great co-star next to Cooper Flagg. The reigning Rookie of the Year is already blossoming into an All-NBA talent. In a recent edition of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon declared him a top-10 player.

Irving’s a mentor to Flagg. He’s also a locker-room leader. Parting with him would be painful. Normally, he’s the reason for the chaos in his career. With the Mavericks, he’s been a stabilizing force.

Entering his 30s shortly after arriving in the Lone Star State, he has become a calmer, more mature version of himself. His presence has been vital to a franchise and fan base that has gone through an ownership change and arguably the most shocking trade in sports history.

Now, Dallas is putting that turbulence behind it. The team is 4-2. Provided the Mavericks stay healthy, Dusty May’s club should compete for a top-six seed in the West.

There’s value in making a playoff run with Flagg this year. Experiencing how an opponent game plans for him over the course of a series would aid his development. Ensuring he goes through that this postseason isn’t as beneficial as capitalizing on a chance to acquire multiple first-round picks. Plus a player or two who can help the former No. 1 overall selection compete for championships as he at least approaches his prime.

That type of a market might not materialize, though. It’s one thing if a competitor pays a premium for Irving. Building a title team, which would require a quantum leap to pull off this season, is the primary objective.

However, sorting this out in the summer, when Irving can exercise a $42.42 million player option, and keeping Flagg’s running mate by his side, means this fork-in-the-road for the Mavericks comes with no bad options.