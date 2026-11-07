Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg Sends Strong Message on Rookie After Career Night

The Dallas Mavericks got a promising sign from rookie Morez Johnson Jr., and Cooper Flagg made it clear how impressed he was.

Johnson put forth his best NBA performance Friday, Nov. 6, grabbing 17 rebounds and scoring 13 points in Dallas’ 112-100 win over the Utah Jazz.

The 20-year-old secured 10 offensive rebounds and recorded his first career double-double in less than 24 minutes.

Cooper Flagg Delivers Viewpoint on Morez Johnson Jr.

Flagg praised his teammate following the victory and explained why Johnson’s performance could mean more for the Mavericks.

“I thought Rez was amazing,” Flagg said, according to Grant Afseth of Dallas Sports Journal.

The second-year star credited Johnson’s effort on both ends of the floor, particularly his ability to create extra possessions.

“Ten offensive rebounds – that doesn’t happen without incredible effort,” Flagg said, per the Mavericks’ official website.

Johnson came off the bench and shot 5-of-8 from the field. He added two assists and finished with a team-best plus-20 rating.

Dallas outrebounded Utah 55-41 and held a 20-5 advantage in second-chance points.

Flagg also emphasized the importance of establishing a competitive culture alongside Johnson.

The 2025 No. 1 overall pick believes their shared commitment to effort will help shape the franchise’s future.

Flagg contributed 21 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in the victory. P.J. Washington led Dallas with 26 points.

Mavericks Coach Dusty May Sees Morez Johnson Jr. Returning to Form

Head coach Dusty May knows what Johnson can bring.

The two won a national championship together at Michigan in April before reuniting in Dallas.

However, a shin injury limited Johnson’s athleticism during training camp and the opening weeks of the season.

May said he recently began noticing signs of improvement.

He called Johnson “a winning player” and praised his ability to contribute without the offense running plays for him.

Before Friday, Johnson averaged 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds through eight appearances.

His early struggles had raised questions about Dallas’ draft decision.

In a Nov. 2 article for Heavy, Billy Heyen questioned whether the Mavericks had made a mistake selecting Johnson over former Michigan teammate Yaxel Lendeborg.

Lendeborg, whom Golden State selected two picks later, had enjoyed a much stronger statistical start.

Friday’s performance brought up a different look at Johnson’s potential.

The rookie showed the rebounding and defensive energy that made him a first-round selection.

Dallas improved to 5-4 with the victory and moved to 2-0 in NBA Cup group play.

The Mavericks will face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Nov. 8, giving Johnson another opportunity to build on his breakout performance.