Mavericks’ Mark Cuban Gets More Bad News After Patrick Dumont’s Latest Power Move

Mark Cuban once had the final word on nearly everything involving the Dallas Mavericks. Three years after surrendering control of the franchise, even his remaining ownership stake could soon shrink.

Patrick Dumont and his wife, Sivan, have purchased Miriam Adelson’s shares of the Mavericks, consolidating the family’s control of the franchise.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported Tuesday that the transaction was completed in October, giving the couple a 69% controlling stake.

But the development carries another consequence for Cuban, whose relationship with the team’s ownership has deteriorated since the December 2023 sale.

Dumont also intends to exercise an option that could reduce Cuban’s remaining ownership from approximately 27% to just 7%.

Patrick Dumont Plans to Further Reduce Mark Cuban’s Mavericks Stake

Under the original $3.5 billion sale agreement, Dumont has the right to acquire an additional 20 percentage points of the franchise from Cuban at the valuation established in 2023.

The option expires in December 2027.

Dumont indicated that exercising it remains part of his family’s plans.

“Our plan is to look at that and to do that over time,” Dumont told ESPN.

Despite their differences, Dumont publicly expressed affection for the former majority owner.

“I love Mark,” Dumont said. “He’s been a great family friend for a really long time. He’s just a super passionate Mavs fan and he’s frustrated. I respect it.”

The comments came months after Cuban publicly acknowledged regretting his decision to sell the Mavericks to the Adelson-Dumont family.

“I don’t regret selling. I regret who I sold to,” Cuban said during a March podcast appearance.

Cuban’s Rift With New Mavericks Ownership Deepens

Cuban purchased the Mavericks for $285 million in 2000 and oversaw their rise into one of the NBA’s most recognizable franchises.

Dallas won its first championship in 2011 and returned to the NBA Finals in 2024.

But Cuban’s influence diminished after the ownership transfer.

He expected to remain involved in basketball operations, only to see former general manager Nico Harrison assume control of the franchise’s major personnel decisions.

The relationship reached a breaking point following Harrison’s February 2025 trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cuban later claimed he learned about the deal too late to prevent it.

His frustration extended beyond basketball.

In July, Cuban accused Dumont of excluding him from business opportunities surrounding the Mavericks’ proposed arena development in north Dallas.

The dispute highlighted how far their partnership had drifted from Cuban’s original expectations.

Mavs Ownership Change Signals New Era Under Dumont

Dumont has made clear that his priority is building the Mavericks’ future rather than revisiting the disagreements surrounding the ownership transition.

The franchise is pursuing a new arena on a 104-acre site at the former Valley View Mall, with a targeted opening in 2031.

“It’s really about long-term investment in the city of Dallas,” Dumont told ESPN.

The Mavericks have also undergone substantial basketball leadership changes.

Harrison was fired in November 2025, while Masai Ujiri took over as team president in May. Dusty May subsequently replaced Jason Kidd as coach, and Mike Schmitz became general manager.

For Cuban, those changes have unfolded largely without the authority he once enjoyed.

He remains a minority owner and an outspoken supporter of the franchise he helped build.

Yet Dumont’s latest moves make the direction unmistakable.

The man who once called the shots in Dallas could soon own barely 7% of the Mavericks, with little more influence over the franchise’s future than the fans watching from the stands.