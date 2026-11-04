Mavericks Get Tough Santi Aldama Injury Update

Marc Stein reported that the Dallas Mavericks forward/center Santi Aldama has been downgraded to doubtful. Aldama was originally upgraded to questionable but is now doubtful against the San Antonio Spurs. He is dealing with a right knee injury and had surgery on his knee last spring.

Santi Aldama’s Mavericks Debut Delayed again

Getty DALLAS, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 25: Santi Aldama #34 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for portraits at Mavericks Media Day at American Airlines Center on September 25, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Aldama underwent knee surgery in March of 2026. The Mavericks acquired Aldama on July 8th in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. He has yet to play a game with Dallas, as he has been dealing with this ongoing injury. Dallas was hoping to get Aldama back today, but now he is doubtful against the Spurs.

What Santi Aldama Could Bring

Getty DALLAS, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 25: Santi Aldama #34 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for portraits at Mavericks Media Day at American Airlines Center on September 25, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In 43 games with the Grizzlies last season, Aldama averaged 14 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He also shot 35% from three, which is really good for a big man. If the Mavericks can get him back, he is a player who could stretch the floor. His ability to shoot creates more space for Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg to attack the paint. Dallas has needed an extra shooter for their offense.

He is also a decent defender, a smart defender who is able to get in the right positions. His positional awareness is something that Dallas could use. He can make the game easier for the Mavericks two star players because he can’t be left open. His offense and defense could be important to a Dallas team that is dealing with a lot of injuries in their frontcourt. This has been a really injured Mavericks team that needs some players back; Aldama would help in a big way.

The Mavericks will have to wait for further updates on when he can return. They remain hopeful that they can get him back soon. He can provide the shooting that Dallas needs and take this offense to another level.