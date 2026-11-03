Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Gets Injury Update After Absence vs. Kings

The Dallas Mavericks were left without guard Kyrie Irving on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. His absence was evident as the Mavs struggled, and the Kings picked up their first win of the 2026-27 season.

Irving’s absence was due to left knee injury management. The 34-year-old is progressing toward a full-time role after sitting out all of 2025-26 while recovering from a torn ACL.

In Dallas’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Irving was not seen on the injury report. He will be available for the Mavericks.

Dereck Lively II (foot), Max Christie (hip), Sergio de Larrea (knee), and Tarik Biberovic (heel) are listed as out. Santi Aldama (knee) is questionable, and Caleb Martin (thumb) will be available for the Mavericks.