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Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Gets Injury Update After Absence vs. Kings

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The Dallas Mavericks did not list Kyrie Irving on the initial injury report for Wednesday vs. the San Antonio Spurs. He will play.

The Dallas Mavericks were left without guard Kyrie Irving on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. His absence was evident as the Mavs struggled, and the Kings picked up their first win of the 2026-27 season.

Irving’s absence was due to left knee injury management. The 34-year-old is progressing toward a full-time role after sitting out all of 2025-26 while recovering from a torn ACL.

In Dallas’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Irving was not seen on the injury report. He will be available for the Mavericks.

Dereck Lively II (foot), Max Christie (hip), Sergio de Larrea (knee), and Tarik Biberovic (heel) are listed as out. Santi Aldama (knee) is questionable, and Caleb Martin (thumb) will be available for the Mavericks.

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Gets Injury Update After Absence vs. Kings

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