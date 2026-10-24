Mavericks Get Concerning Kyrie Irving News Hours After Cooper Flagg Injury

The Dallas Mavericks finally found some momentum Friday night. Less than 24 hours later, they’re facing the possibility of opening their home schedule without their two biggest stars.

Kyrie Irving is questionable for Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The update comes after Dallas ruled out Cooper Flagg with a mild left shoulder sprain, leaving coach Dusty May potentially without his two most important offensive players.

Irving’s uncertain status is tied to the management of his surgically repaired left knee.

The nine-time All-Star scored 24 points in Dallas’ 121-105 victory over Indiana on Friday, his strongest performance since returning from a lengthy injury absence.

Now, the Mavericks must decide whether playing him on consecutive nights is worth the risk.

Kyrie Irving Questionable After Impressive Mavericks Performance

Irving looked increasingly comfortable against the Pacers.

He scored his 24 points in only 25 minutes, shooting 8-for-15 from the field and making five 3-pointers.

His shot-making helped Dallas build a commanding first-half lead before Indiana threatened to rally.

However, Irving’s availability remains a delicate matter.

The 34-year-old missed nearly 19 months after tearing his left ACL in March 2025. Although he returned for Wednesday’s season opener against Houston, Dallas has carefully managed his workload.

May placed Irving on a minutes restriction Friday.

The decision becomes more complicated with the Mavericks playing their first back-to-back of the season.

Irving said during training camp that he felt ready physically. Still, the coaching staff must balance his desire to compete against the importance of keeping him healthy throughout the season.

Cooper Flagg Ruled Out After MRI Reveals Shoulder Sprain

Dallas already knows it will be without Flagg.

The Mavericks announced Saturday that an MRI revealed a mild sprain in the 19-year-old’s left shoulder.

Flagg suffered the injury during Friday’s victory when Indiana forward Aaron Nesmith fouled him on a fast-break dunk attempt.

He landed awkwardly on his shoulder and did not return for the second half.

Before leaving, Flagg contributed 14 points, five rebounds and six assists.

The reigning Rookie of the Year will be reevaluated next week, although the team has not announced a return date.

The diagnosis offers some encouragement after a frightening fall.

Still, his absence removes a versatile scoring option from Dallas’ lineup.

Mavericks Face Major Test Against Victor Wembanyama

If Irving joins Flagg on the sideline, May will need considerably more from his supporting cast.

P.J. Washington delivered 20 points and 13 rebounds against Indiana, while Max Christie scored 16 and Naji Marshall added 15.

All three could face increased offensive responsibilities against San Antonio.

Marcus Sasser also figures to be important if Dallas needs additional ballhandling.

The Spurs present a difficult challenge despite opening their season with consecutive losses.

Victor Wembanyama scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds Friday against Houston. His presence alone forces opponents to adjust their approach around the basket.

For Dallas, Saturday was supposed to provide an early look at how Irving and Flagg could develop together in front of the home crowd.

Instead, May could be forced to navigate the matchup without either star.

Irving remains questionable, not ruled out. His final availability will determine just how shorthanded the Mavericks are when they take the floor.

Mavericks Face Double Injury Blow as Kyrie Irving Joins Cooper Flagg on Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks finally found some momentum Friday night. Less than 24 hours later, they’re facing the possibility of opening their home schedule without their two biggest stars.

Kyrie Irving is questionable for Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The update comes after Dallas ruled out Cooper Flagg with a mild left shoulder sprain, leaving coach Dusty May potentially without his two most important offensive players.

Irving’s uncertain status is tied to the management of his surgically repaired left knee.

The nine-time All-Star scored 24 points in Dallas’ 121-105 victory over Indiana on Friday, his strongest performance since returning from a lengthy injury absence.

Now, the Mavericks must decide whether playing him on consecutive nights is worth the risk.

Kyrie Irving Questionable After Impressive Mavericks Performance

Irving looked increasingly comfortable against the Pacers.

He scored his 24 points in only 25 minutes, shooting 8-for-15 from the field and making five 3-pointers.

His shot-making helped Dallas build a commanding first-half lead before Indiana threatened to rally.

However, Irving’s availability remains a delicate matter.

The 34-year-old missed nearly 19 months after tearing his left ACL in March 2025. Although he returned for Wednesday’s season opener against Houston, Dallas has carefully managed his workload.

May placed Irving on a minutes restriction Friday.

The decision becomes more complicated with the Mavericks playing their first back-to-back of the season.

Irving said during training camp that he felt ready physically. Still, the coaching staff must balance his desire to compete against the importance of keeping him healthy throughout the season.

Cooper Flagg Ruled Out After MRI Reveals Shoulder Sprain

Dallas already knows it will be without Flagg.

The Mavericks announced Saturday that an MRI revealed a mild sprain in the 19-year-old’s left shoulder.

Flagg suffered the injury during Friday’s victory when Indiana forward Aaron Nesmith fouled him on a fast-break dunk attempt.

He landed awkwardly on his shoulder and did not return for the second half.

Before leaving, Flagg contributed 14 points, five rebounds and six assists.

The reigning Rookie of the Year will be reevaluated next week, although the team has not announced a return date.

The diagnosis offers some encouragement after a frightening fall.

Still, his absence removes a versatile scoring option from Dallas’ lineup.

Mavericks Face Major Test Against Victor Wembanyama

If Irving joins Flagg on the sideline, May will need considerably more from his supporting cast.

P.J. Washington delivered 20 points and 13 rebounds against Indiana, while Max Christie scored 16 and Naji Marshall added 15.

All three could face increased offensive responsibilities against San Antonio.

Marcus Sasser also figures to be important if Dallas needs additional ballhandling.

The Spurs present a difficult challenge despite opening their season with consecutive losses.

Victor Wembanyama scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds Friday against Houston. His presence alone forces opponents to adjust their approach around the basket.

For Dallas, Saturday was supposed to provide an early look at how Irving and Flagg could develop together in front of the home crowd.

Instead, May could be forced to navigate the matchup without either star.

Irving remains questionable, not ruled out. His final availability will determine just how shorthanded the Mavericks are when they take the floor.