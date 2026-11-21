Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II remains out as he rehabs from right foot surgeries, and head coach Dusty May said Friday that there is still no specific timeline or clear definition of how “close” Lively is to returning.

Mavericks Coach Gives Important Dereck Lively Update

May declined to commit to a return window or say whether Lively is “weeks away,” noting that the team evaluates his recovery step by step and defers to medical staff.

This comes after Lively told a fan at Tuesday’s turkey giveaway that he is playing this season and coming back soon.

“I asked the same question this morning and ‘close’ is a term that was used by D-Live. And when you look at it from the magnitude that he’s been out for a while, he’s doing a lot more now, but close, I’m not sure what close is,” Dusty told reporters. “I would have to defer to our medical staff on that. He’s in great spirits. He’s moving well. I don’t know what the exact ramp-up and build-up is, but he’s progressing.”

Lively has been sidelined for a full year due to recurring right foot injuries and multiple surgeries.

His extended absence began in January 2025 when he suffered a right ankle stress fracture, limiting him to 36 games during the 2024-2025 season and leading to an offseason procedure in July 2025 to remove bone spurs.

Although Lively returned for the start of the 2025-2026 campaign, he also dealt with a right knee sprain and was restricted to just seven appearances.

His most recent game was on Nov. 21, 2025.

Persistent swelling, soreness, and chronic discomfort in his right foot ultimately forced him to undergo another season-ending surgery in December 2025. Despite initial hopes that he would be cleared for training camp, Lively missed the start of the 2026-2027 season and has continued a cautious rehabilitation process.

Dereck Lively Happy With Mavericks’ Patient Approach In Recovery

Dereck Lively II has repeatedly expressed gratitude for the organization’s slow, cautious approach to his recovery following his right foot surgery.

“Everything’s been great,” Lively said during the pre-season media day. “It’s been a lot of focus, a lot of days in the gym, a lot of hard days working. It’s been ups and downs. Trying to keep my focus on what I can control, not worry about things I can’t keep out of my control, and just having trust in my team, having trust in the people around me, my doctors, and the people who support me.”

“I’m happy where I am. I’m very grateful to the team for just giving me the ability to just take my time, make sure I’m doing everything right, and making sure I’m taking care of my body,” Lively added.

“I’ve been running on the treadmill, been practicing jumps, been slowly getting back on the court, getting my shots up, making sure I’m still confident in my shot, and just being part of the team. Having everybody around the team, no matter if it’s the trainers, the medical staff, the team, the coaches. It’s been great just to have everybody around, having the energy again … It’s been a great time to be back with the team.”

The hope for the Mavericks is for Lively to return back to form this season and add depth to the team’s center rotation as soon as possible.