Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has multiple important roles to play on the team. He needs to be a primary scorer even though he’s getting up there in age and he is also supposed to be a mentor to Cooper Flagg, the star of the future in Dallas. It seems he feels he has enough bandwidth to take on another mentee, though, after his latest comments on Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg which amounted to something of a mild warning.

Per Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle on social media, Irving has “offered himself as a mentor/resource” for Lendeborg and gave his thoughts on a recent viral moment that showed Lendeborg looking despondent with a towel over his head on the bench as the Warriors got creamed by the lowly New Orleans Pelicans.

“He cares,” Irving said per Evans in a piece in the San Francisco Chronicle, “It’s a great thing, but, again, we’re in a man’s league. So anytime you see someone being sensitive or seeing someone in touch with their emotions or especially being emotional on the bench – everybody’s going to take a look at that, right…That’s all I would share with him is like, these grown men are not going to feel bad. So you gotta step it up.”

That’s a completely fair take from Irving. He isn’t taking a shot at Lendeborg or saying he cannot show emotion on the court, but he is letting the rookie know that he needs to be cognizant of the way he conducts himself. It’s okay to care, but you don’t necessarily have to display your emotions so blatantly to the point where they can be weaponized against you or veterans start to smell blood in the water when they face you.

Yaxel Lendeborg has had a tough adjustment with Warriors

It has been tough for Lendeborg and the Warriors the last few games ever since Stephen Curry went down with an oblique tear. Lendeborg has had to take on a more aggressive role on offense and it is clear that the weight of that responsibility has been a lot for the rookie. He has been open and honest about how losing has taken a toll on him, bringing up the fact that in his senior year at the University of Michigan the team only lost three games all season.

Losing may be fairly foreign to him, but that is part of what it means to learn and grow in the NBA. Thankfully he has veterans in his corner like Irving or his teammates Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler who can help steer him in the right direction and teach him to channel his emotions positively.