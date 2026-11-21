The Dallas Mavericks have been injury-riddled throughout the start of this season. They may now be without forward P.J. Washington on Saturday night. Washington has been listed as questionable for Saturday night’s game with a shoulder injury, per Grant Afseth. The Mavericks’ forward is coming off a game against the Golden State Warriors, where he made five 3-pointers.

Getty BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 15: P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at TD Garden on November 15, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Mavericks will wait for more information and details on Washington’s injury. He is questionable for the time being. If Washington can’t go on Saturday night, then it will be a big loss for the Mavericks. He struggled a bit last season but has looked much better this season; he looks like he is back to his normal self.

Washington has been a reliable option for Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg. When the ball is in his hands, good things happen. He is also a solid defender and can switch on every screen. Dallas will need to remain hopeful that Washington can play. It seems like every time they get someone back, someone else gets injured.

P.J. Washington’s Recent Performance

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 12: P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against Jaden McDaniels #3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center on November 12, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

In Washington’s most recent game on Wednesday against the Warriors, he made five 3s and had 21 points. He has looked good this season, but this game really showed what he brings to the Mavericks. When his threes are falling, Dallas becomes a way tougher team to guard. He has shown to be a reliable third or fourth option, typically switching back and forth with Naji Marshall.

The news that Washington is questionable is not good for Dallas. They are a team that can’t afford to lose anyone else, with multiple players in and out of their lineup. As of right now, he is questionable, so he may still be able to play Saturday night. They will know more as the game gets closer.