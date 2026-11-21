The Dallas Mavericks have been injury-riddled throughout the start of this season. They may now be without forward P.J. Washington on Saturday night. Washington has been listed as questionable for Saturday night’s game with a shoulder injury, per Grant Afseth. The Mavericks’ forward is coming off a game against the Golden State Warriors, where he made five 3-pointers.
Dallas Mavericks Await Important Injury Update Ahead of Clippers Matchup
The Mavericks will wait for more information and details on Washington’s injury. He is questionable for the time being. If Washington can’t go on Saturday night, then it will be a big loss for the Mavericks. He struggled a bit last season but has looked much better this season; he looks like he is back to his normal self.
Washington has been a reliable option for Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg. When the ball is in his hands, good things happen. He is also a solid defender and can switch on every screen. Dallas will need to remain hopeful that Washington can play. It seems like every time they get someone back, someone else gets injured.
P.J. Washington’s Recent Performance
In Washington’s most recent game on Wednesday against the Warriors, he made five 3s and had 21 points. He has looked good this season, but this game really showed what he brings to the Mavericks. When his threes are falling, Dallas becomes a way tougher team to guard. He has shown to be a reliable third or fourth option, typically switching back and forth with Naji Marshall.
The news that Washington is questionable is not good for Dallas. They are a team that can’t afford to lose anyone else, with multiple players in and out of their lineup. As of right now, he is questionable, so he may still be able to play Saturday night. They will know more as the game gets closer.
Mavericks Could be Without Key Contributor Against Clippers