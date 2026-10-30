Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg Briefly Delays Press Conference, Then Dodges a ‘Trap Question’

The Dallas Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg had something to finish before answering questions, and it apparently had nothing to do with reviewing game film. According to reporter Noah Weber, the start of Flagg’s press conference was briefly delayed while he ordered food on his phone. The explanation produced a lighthearted exchange once someone asked what he was getting.

Flagg could have named the restaurant or listed his order. Instead, he treated the question like something requiring a carefully considered response. His answer turned an ordinary food delivery into the most closely guarded detail of the conversation.

“I can’t tell you, it’s a trap question,” Flagg jokingly answered, according to Weber.

Cooper Flagg Finds Humor in a Simple Food Question

The humor came from the gap between the harmless question and Flagg’s exaggerated caution. Nobody was asking him to explain a defensive breakdown or assess a teammate. They wanted to know what he planned to eat.

Flagg nevertheless offered one piece of reassurance. Weber reported that he described the order as containing “very healthy things.” That supplied just enough information to keep the joke going without revealing the actual meal.

It was the sort of answer that works because it does not need a lengthy setup. A player orders food, gets asked about it and suddenly decides the details are classified. Flagg’s insistence that the selections were healthy added another playful layer.

For Mavericks fans, the exchange offered a glimpse of personality outside the usual basketball discussion. Press conferences often revolve around similar subjects, from shot selection to execution. A food order briefly gave everyone something considerably less serious to consider.

Mavericks Forward Keeps His Dinner Details Private

There is no need to turn the moment into a larger controversy. Weber described a brief delay and a joking response. Nothing in that account suggests an argument or a serious objection to the question.

The meal itself also remains unknown. Flagg’s description does not establish what he ordered, where it came from or whether anyone else was included. Filling those gaps would take away from a joke that already stands on its own.

What makes the moment entertaining is its familiarity. Plenty of people have needed another minute to finish ordering dinner. Far fewer have had to defend that order before a room of reporters.

Flagg handled the curiosity with humor. Mavericks fans got a memorable answer, even if the menu remained unavailable. Apparently, “very healthy things” was all anyone needed to know.

Whatever Flagg is doing, it appears to be working on the court. He followed a 29-point, 11-assist performance against Miami with 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds in Dallas’ 120-96 win over Oklahoma City. The scoring gets attention, but his ability to create for teammates gives Mavericks fans another reason to appreciate his start. If that keeps up, he can probably keep the dinner order to himself.