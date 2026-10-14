Kyrie Irving Could Become Major Trade Target Before Deadline

The Dallas Mavericks are entering a new phase as they build around Cooper Flagg following major changes to the franchise’s roster and leadership.

Irving is also preparing to return after missing the entire 2025-26 season while recovering from a torn ACL.

Before the injury, he averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 50 games during the 2024-25 campaign. His return gives Dallas an experienced playmaker to pair with Flagg as the young forward continues to develop.

The Mavericks must now determine how their veteran players fit into the team’s long-term plans. With a new coaching staff and a roster built around a rising young star, Irving’s role will be an important storyline as the season progresses.

Jake Fischer Expects Rival Teams to Target Kyrie Irving

NBA insider Jake Fischer believes Irving could become a significant name in trade discussions before the February 11 deadline.

Fischer said on Bleacher Report, “I still believe that Kyrie Irving is someone we are going to be talking about through the February 11th trade deadline as a trade target for rival teams.”

Fischer also questioned whether the 34-year-old guard fits Dallas’ long-term timeline alongside 19-year-old Flagg.

He pointed to Irving’s age and lucrative contract as factors that could influence the franchise’s decisions.

“He just does not fit the timeline; he is almost a decade and a half older than Cooper Flagg. He himself is going into the end of a very lucrative contract where he’s want to get paid,” Fischer said.

Irving is playing under a three-year, $118.5 million extension with Dallas, with a player option for the 2027-28 season.

His ability to return to form after the ACL injury could influence how rival teams evaluate a potential trade.

Fischer believes a healthy stretch could strengthen Dallas’ position in negotiations.

“If he comes back healthy for a significant sample size that shows every other team around the NBA that he is still capable of being an All-Star talent and a playoff game-changer, especially as a halfcourt ball-handling creator, the Mavs, I believe, are going to get trade offers that ultimately they are not going to be able to refuse,” he said.

However, trade interest does not mean Dallas has decided to move Irving.

The Mavericks have maintained their commitment to him, and any potential deal would depend on how the season develops.

P.J. Washington’s Role Also Matters for Dallas Mavericks

Irving isn’t the only veteran whose place in Dallas’ future needs evaluation.

Forward P.J. Washington also faces questions about his role as the Mavericks reshape the roster around Flagg.

Washington averaged 14.2 points and 6.0 rebounds in 56 games during the 2025-26 season.

His defensive versatility and physical style give Dallas options across the frontcourt, but the team has added players who could compete for minutes at forward.

Newcomers Morez Johnson Jr., Santi Aldama and Tobi Lawal join Washington, Flagg and other frontcourt players in a crowded group.

Head coach Dusty May is still evaluating his lineup combinations.

Washington’s ability to defend multiple positions and contribute without dominating the ball could remain valuable alongside Irving and Flagg.

For Dallas, the challenge is balancing veteran contributions with Flagg’s development.

The Mavericks will monitor Irving’s recovery and Washington’s place in the rotation as they assess their direction ahead of the trade deadline.