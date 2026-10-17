Zaccharie Risacher Mavericks Gamble Has a $17.4 Million Deadline

Dusty May’s most-quoted line from Friday night is a bit of an optical illusion. Asked whether Zaccharie Risacher might start opening night, the Mavericks coach said that judging by the second half against Atlanta, the 21-year-old will be “a major rotation piece and play a lot.” Look at what he didn’t say. Nothing about the first half, when Risacher scored four points on 2-of-6 shooting and Dallas was outscored by 23 with him on the floor. The Mavericks lost the preseason finale 135-111, and the Zaccharie Risacher Mavericks story, for now, is a player with a great half, a rough half and a deadline.

Zaccharie Risacher Mavericks Finale: Two Halves, Two Different Players

Let’s give the second half its due. Risacher scored 14 of his 18 points after the break, hit all six of his shots, and finished with five rebounds and four assists against the team that drafted him No. 1 overall. He started alongside Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford, which says plenty about how May sees the group. But every one of those second-half shots came from inside 10 feet, and SI noted he did most of his damage after Atlanta had already pulled away. The Hawks led 73-54 at the half and shot 41.2 percent from three. May’s own review of the night was about defense and turnovers, not heroics.

What May Actually Said (and Why It Matters)

May’s quote is conditional, and the conditional is the story. In camp he has praised Risacher’s speed and decision-making, saying he made the right call in four of five open-court chances during one practice in Macao. That fits a team that finished fourth in pace but 29th in threes per game last season, with a fast wing who’s a career 35 percent three-point shooter. It’s a coach describing a role: run the floor, cut, finish and defend next to Flagg and Irving, so Risacher doesn’t have to create everything himself. It’s a real vote of confidence. It’s also not a promise of a starting job, and May made clear he doesn’t know the starting lineup yet.

From 38 Points to Mop-Up Duty

It’s easy to forget how good the start was. Risacher made the All-Rookie First Team, finished second in Rookie of the Year voting behind Stephon Castle, and scored 38 points in a single game. Year 2 went the other way. He averaged 9.6 points in 67 games, started 46 of them, and lost his starting job to CJ McCollum late in the season. In the playoffs, he appeared in three of the Hawks’ six first-round games, mostly in mop-up duty. He’s called the shrinking minutes “pretty frustrating.”

The Real Story Is the $17.4 Million Deadline

Here’s the part nobody is connecting to Friday. Dallas got Risacher in a three-team deal in July for what amounts to Ryan Nembhard and a second-round pick, a low-stakes gamble on a former top pick. But the bill comes due fast: the Mavericks must decide on his $17.4 million team option for 2027-28 by the end of the month, and Hoops Rumors lists Nov. 2 as this year’s deadline for rookie-scale options. That’s the clock on the Zaccharie Risacher Mavericks experiment. The concerns are real.

My read: Dallas picks up the option only if Friday’s second half is indeed the real Risacher and not the cheap-seats version. Wednesday’s opener at Houston is the first honest test of that theory. If May starts him again, the message is clear. If he comes off the bench, it’s just as clear.