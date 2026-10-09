Nuggets’ Biggest Roster Hole Seen as Recent Departure

The Denver Nuggets are usually seen as title contenders every season. Nikola Jokic is the best player on the planet. His offensive prowess makes them a hard team to play against. His ability to score and pass the ball is something that no one else has.

However, the Nuggets haven’t come close to winning a championship since the 2023 season. Injuries have hurt them in the postseason, but a lack of being able to surround Jokic with good enough talent has been an issue. Their biggest roster hole has been identified.

The Nuggets Are Missing a Versatile Forward

According to Ben Golliver of ESPN, the biggest problem for Denver is not having Peyton Watson. The Nuggets decided to trade him to the Cavaliers late in the offseason. Golliver believes that not having a player with that skill set is going to lead to trouble.

“Let’s not overthink this. The capped-out Nuggets could really use an energetic 24-year-old forward who can defend multiple positions, contribute offensively in a complementary role and shoot 41% on 3-pointers. Well, they had exactly that player in Watson before sending him to the Cavaliers in an August sign-and-trade,” Golliver writes.

Instead, Denver signed DeMar DeRozan to the roster to help plug that hole. DeRozan will come off the bench, but at least he is durable. He might start games at some point. DeRozan hardly misses games, even at the age of 37. Still, he’s not as versatile a player as Watson.

Without Watson, the Nuggets might struggle to defend on the perimeter. Jamal Murray isn’t a good defender, and he has had some injuries pop up in recent years. Aaron Gordon’s injuries have sunk the postseason hopes for the team in each of the last two seasons.

Jokic might have to carry even more of the load offensively for the team. Last season, Denver had the best offense in the league. As long as Jokic is healthy, they should still be one of the best offenses in the NBA. That should be true even without Watson.

Denver Might Not Be Able to Survive Injuries

Without Watson, that is one fewer offensive weapon that they have to cover injuries. Christian Braun is going to have to play a bigger part in the offense. Braun signed a five-year deal worth $125 million a year ago, and the first year under that contract didn’t go well.

Last season, Braun averaged just 12 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. He shot 51.9 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, both of which were significantly worse than in 2024-25. Braun also only played 44 games.

Finding players who can be durable enough to help them get homecourt advantage is going to be something to watch without Watson. They are the only team in the second apron of the luxury tax, so the trade deadline likely won’t help them.