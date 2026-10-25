Nikola Jokic Sends Harsh Message to Nuggets Fans Who Booed

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic sent a harsh message to the fans who booed the team during their home opener on Saturday night.

The Nuggets went down by 23 points against the lowly New Orleans Pelicans during their home opener at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday night before mounting a comeback and winning the game 141-135 in overtime.

While it was a great comeback win by Denver, they did not have their best game by any means, and the home crowd let them know it by booing them throughout the game when they were down.

If you were one of the fans who booed the team, Jokic wants you to stay away and never come back.

Nikola Jokic Scolds Booing Nuggets Fans

Speaking to the media after Denver won their home opener against the Pelicans, Jokic made it clear that he was unhappy with the fans who booed the team and he doesn’t want them coming back to Ball Arena.

“I think the fans that booed us are not welcome here anymore, if you ask me… if you guys follow us, you know that we never quit and we came back from much worse for similar situations,” Jokic said.

Nuggets Off to Inconsistent Start

The Nuggets are 1-1 so far this season, with a double-digit loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road in their season opener, before bouncing back here against the Pelicans, albeit after going down by 23 points early on and forcing themselves to make an incredible comeback to get the job done.

In the end, the team is now 1-1, which is fine on paper. But there is no doubt the squad has shown some hiccups in the early goings of the season, and they have a lot to work on and clean up if they are going to show signs of being a title contender in the stacked Western Conference.

The good news is that they have Jokic, who is arguably the NBA’s best player, leading the way, and anytime you have Jokic on your team, you can win an NBA Championship.

Just remember not to boo him.