Nuggets Have $125 Million Problem

The Denver Nuggets won one championship already with Nikola Jokic, and although their superstar center may have preferred his horses to a parade, the Nuggets have tried to get back to that stage again in recent seasons.

It hasn’t happened, though, and in a Western Conference led by the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves, it’s not clear whether it has any chance of happening anytime soon.

The Nuggets are still a solid team, and Jokic makes them tough to beat on any night, but their upside feels like it’s just a bit limited.

Part of the problem, as it turns out, may stem from Christian Braun and his contract.

Nuggets’ Christian Braun Contract Problem

Braun was a rising player when the Nuggets gave him a contract extension, but the deal was the kind that he’d have to grow into a star to really live up to.

At the moment, Braun doesn’t necessarily seem likely to reach those heights.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus recently named him as having one of the NBA’s six “terrible” contracts.

Braun is just beginning the first season of a five-year, $125 million deal — worth $25 million per year.