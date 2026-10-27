Denver Nuggets’ Pursuit of Former First-Round Pick Takes Unexpected Turn

The Denver Nuggets have reportedly emerged as a potential destination for an intriguing NBA talent as the organization continues evaluating ways to strengthen its roster around Nikola Jokic. With championship aspirations remaining the standard in Denver, even seemingly minor personnel decisions could carry significant implications for the Western Conference contenders.

Denver’s backcourt depth has become an interesting storyline, particularly with the organization looking for reliable production beyond its established stars. While Jamal Murray remains an essential piece of the Nuggets’ championship formula, finding additional scoring and playmaking could help the team navigate an increasingly competitive Western Conference.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, Denver and the Sacramento Kings are among the organizations monitoring former first-round pick Kevin Porter Jr. However, the situation has taken an unexpected turn following reports of Denver’s previous attempts to acquire the talented guard.

Denver Nuggets Reportedly Made Offer for Kevin Porter Jr.

Stein and Fischer initially identified the Nuggets as one of several teams potentially interested in Porter as organizations continue evaluating their backcourt situations.

“Yet several teams, sources say, are still evaluating their respective backcourts and could emerge as potential Porter suitors depending on how things unfold. Two such teams, according to sources, are Denver and Sacramento,” the insiders reported.

Additional reporting from Fischer indicated that Denver previously offered the Milwaukee Bucks a package involving Zeke Nnaji, two second-round picks and a second-round pick swap in exchange for Porter.

Milwaukee reportedly rejected the proposal before subsequently waiving Porter, creating an unusual development for a Nuggets organization that had apparently been willing to surrender assets to acquire him.

That sequence makes Denver’s potential interest particularly noteworthy. A player the Nuggets reportedly considered valuable enough to pursue through trade negotiations could now become available without requiring the same draft compensation.

Nevertheless, reported interest does not guarantee that Denver will pursue a deal, particularly as other organizations evaluate their own roster needs.

Kevin Porter Jr. Could Address Important Nuggets Backcourt Need

Porter entered the NBA as the 30th overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft and has demonstrated the ability to create offense throughout his professional career.

His combination of ballhandling, scoring instincts and shot creation could provide Denver with another offensive option when Murray rests or when opponents concentrate their defensive attention on Jokic.

The Nuggets have traditionally benefited from surrounding Jokic with players capable of making quick decisions and capitalizing on the opportunities his passing creates. Porter offers an intriguing skill set, although fitting into Denver’s established system would require adjustments.

There are legitimate considerations beyond his offensive talent. Porter has experienced significant off-court controversy during his career, and any interested organization would need to evaluate the complete picture before making a commitment.

Denver must also consider how another ball-dominant guard would fit alongside its existing rotation. Offensive ability alone does not guarantee that a player will complement a championship-caliber roster.

Still, the reported trade proposal suggests the Nuggets’ interest may extend beyond casual monitoring.

For Denver, the most compelling element of this situation is the possibility of addressing a roster need without surrendering the assets reportedly included in its earlier offer.

Whether Porter ultimately lands in Denver, Sacramento or elsewhere remains uncertain.

But if the Nuggets believe his talent can strengthen their championship pursuit, Milwaukee’s decision to move on from the former first-round pick could present an opportunity Denver did not initially anticipate.