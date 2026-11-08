The Detroit Pistons are going to catch a break on Sunday, November 8.

With a big matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Pistons saw that the superstar guard Luka Doncic was being considered for a game off, as he deals with a back issue.

The Lakers aren’t going to leave his status as a mystery for long. Hours before the Pistons and the Lakers are set to tip, the Lakers officially downgraded Doncic to out for the night.

Detroit Pistons Catch A Break With Lakers’ Luka Doncic Decision

According to most credible early MVP rankings, Luka Doncic is at the top of ladder so far this season.

With the Lakers officially declared as Doncic’s, the star guard has been dominating in the scoring column.

Through the first nine games of action, Doncic is shooting 49.8% from the field and hitting on 41.9% of his threes. With Doncic averaging threes at a league-high pace (13.8 per game), he is averaging 40.1 points through his first stretch of the season.

Along with his scoring, Doncic is producing 7.7 assists per game, and 7.8 rebounds per game. He has led the Lakers to an 8-2 record so far.

Pistons Looking To Bounce Back

The Pistons remain one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

After notching the first seed last year, Detroit is sitting second through their first eight games of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Despite playing shorthanded without Jalen Duren, the Pistons have managed to maintain an impressive 6-2 record. They dropped their recent game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 112-106 loss.

On Sunday, the Pistons are looking to bounce back by taking advantage of a Luka-less Lakers team.