Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Shares Candid Message Before 76ers Game

Cade Cunningham had just put up his best scoring night of the season for the Detroit Pistons. His next Instagram post drew attention for a different reason.

“I’m not okay but I’m gon be alright,” Cunningham wrote on Instagram. The photo carousel opens with the All-Star guard in sunglasses and a burgundy double-breasted suit. It had already drawn more than 73,000 likes about 10 hours after it went up.

Some commenters zeroed in on the caption. Others talked about the music or the clothes. Cunningham left the line unexplained. The post arrived between a 33-point night in Charlotte and a nationally televised matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, who come to Detroit with the Eastern Conference’s best record.

Cade Cunningham Comes Off a Season High With the 76ers Up Next

Charlotte was within four points late in the third quarter Monday when Cunningham took over. He scored 11 points during a 19-0 Detroit run, including a steal and dunk in transition. The Hornets trailed by 23 by the time the quarter ended. Detroit won 124-91.

Cunningham finished with 33 points, seven assists and five steals in 27 minutes. Duncan Robinson hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points. The Pistons forced 27 turnovers, creating the kind of open-floor chances that let Cunningham attack before a defense could get set.

The Pistons are 6-1 entering Wednesday’s rematch at Little Caesars Arena. Philadelphia is 7-1, with its only loss coming against Detroit on Oct. 25. The Sixers played that game without Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe. This time, the Pistons are the team missing their All-Star center. Jalen Duren is out with a hamstring strain.

Paul Reed scored 11 points in his first start in place of Duren against Charlotte. How Detroit covers those center minutes against Philadelphia is a different test, especially if the Sixers can keep the Pistons out of transition and make Cunningham work against a set defense. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Why Kyrie Irving Keeps Coming Up Around the Pistons

Even with Detroit winning, the question of who can take some of the shot-creation load off Cunningham keeps resurfacing. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix recently floated Detroit as a team to watch for Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving ahead of the trade deadline. That was Mannix’s read of the market. Dallas would still have to decide whether to move Irving.

Monday offered a good look at what Detroit already has around Cunningham. Robinson punished Charlotte from deep, and the defense gave the Pistons plenty of chances to run. Irving would address a different problem. He can start a possession with the ball in his hands, beat his defender and get to a shot when the first action stalls.

Detroit has already beaten Philadelphia once. The rematch offers a look at how many ways the Pistons can score against one of the East’s best teams when Cunningham can’t simply grab a steal and go.