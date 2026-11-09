Pistons’ Kevin Huerter Delivers Feat Not Seen in Almost 40 Years

The Detroit Pistons needed scoring from their bench Sunday.

Kevin Huerter supplied that and a defensive performance Detroit had not seen from a reserve in nearly 40 years.

Huerter finished with 24 points, two steals and five blocks in a 121-116 loss to the Lakers.

According to MLive’s Jacob Richman, he became the first Piston since John Salley in April 1987 to record at least 20 points, two steals and five blocks off the bench.

It came during a game Detroit nearly recovered from a 26-point deficit.

Kevin Huerter Matches John Salley’s Pistons Feat

Huerter’s production extended across the box score. Richman credited him with five rebounds and five assists alongside his scoring, steals and blocks.

He and Daniss Jenkins supplied most of Detroit’s bench offense. Jenkins scored a career-high 31 points and made eight 3-pointers.

Together, they accounted for 55 of the reserves’ 67 points.

“They were awesome,” J.B. Bickerstaff said, per Richman. “They brought us an energy lift, a spirit that we needed when we were down.”

Huerter shot 9-for-14 from the field, including four 3-pointers, and played 35 minutes, according to NBC Sports.

Huerter helped provide the early response.

Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reported that Huerter scored nine points in the first half. His second-quarter 3-pointer started a 10-2 run as Detroit began reducing the deficit.

The Pistons won that quarter 34-23. They continued their rally in the third before falling short in the closing minutes.

Huerter’s five blocks gave Detroit another way to stop possessions while trying to catch up. His shooting and passing supplied chances at the other end.

The combination put him beside Salley in a specific piece of franchise history.

Pistons’ Bench Can’t Erase Arduous Start

Detroit trailed 38-14 after the first quarter. The deficit grew to 26 early in the second.

The Lakers played without Luka Doncic, who had lower-back tightness. Austin Reaves scored 43 points to lead Los Angeles.

The Associated Press’ recap noted that Reaves made a late 3-pointer and finished the game at the free-throw line.

Walker Kessler added 12 points and 16 rebounds. His work on the offensive glass created extra chances that hurt Detroit’s comeback.

The Pistons have lost the rebounding battle in six straight games, Richman reported. They continue playing without injured center Jalen Duren.

Detroit fell to 6-3 after opening the season 6-1. It hosts the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Huerter gave Bickerstaff scoring and defensive stops from the bench. A better opening quarter would give the Pistons more room to turn that kind of performance into a victory.