Inside Cade Cunningham’s Historic 52-Point Game For Pistons

Cade Cunningham put together one of the most impressive nights in the history of the Detroit Pistons on Thursday against the Washington Wizards.

The headlines are going to come from his point total: 52, which is certainly worth of all the attention.

But on this night, Cunningham did so much more than score 52 points.

To understand what Cunningham really accomplished, we have to dig deeper.

Cade Cunningham Stats

Cade Cunningham did a little bit of everything in the nation’s capital on Thursday night.

This was his final stat line:

52 points

11 assists

5 rebounds

1 steal

1 block

16-for-25 FG

3-for-5 3FG

17-for-18 FT

Yeah, that’s impressive all the way across the board.

One stat is missing, too: Turnovers.

Cunningham didn’t turn the ball over a single time.

Cade Cunningham Makes History

No one in NBA history has ever done what Cunningham did on Thursday night.

It’s the first 50-point, 10-assist game in league history with no turnovers.

Of note, it’s also the first Eastern Conference game ever with at least 50 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block.

It’s the fourth 50-point game of the NBA season so far. Luka Doncic already has two, and Victor Wembanyama reached the landmark once already.

Oddly, Cunningham is the first Pistons player with a 50-point game since… Malachi Flynn in 2024.

Saddiq Bey and Blake Griffin also have recent 50-point games for Detroit.

It’s a cool night for Cunningham, who is the leader of this new-and-improved era of Pistons basketball. He deserved the chance to put up a historic night like this one.