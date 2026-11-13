Inside Cade Cunningham’s Historic 52-Point Game For Pistons

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 12: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates against the Washington Wizards during the first overtime at Capital One Arena on November 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Cade Cunningham put together one of the most impressive nights in the history of the Detroit Pistons on Thursday against the Washington Wizards.
The headlines are going to come from his point total: 52, which is certainly worth of all the attention.
But on this night, Cunningham did so much more than score 52 points.
To understand what Cunningham really accomplished, we have to dig deeper.
Cade Cunningham Stats
Cade Cunningham did a little bit of everything in the nation’s capital on Thursday night.
This was his final stat line:
52 points
11 assists
5 rebounds
1 steal
1 block
16-for-25 FG
3-for-5 3FG
17-for-18 FT
Yeah, that’s impressive all the way across the board.
One stat is missing, too: Turnovers.
Cunningham didn’t turn the ball over a single time.
Cade Cunningham Makes History
No one in NBA history has ever done what Cunningham did on Thursday night.
It’s the first 50-point, 10-assist game in league history with no turnovers.
It’s a cool night for Cunningham, who is the leader of this new-and-improved era of Pistons basketball. He deserved the chance to put up a historic night like this one.
Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen
Cade Cunningham put together one of the most impressive nights in the history of the Detroit Pistons on Thursday against the Washington Wizards.The headlines are going to come from his point total: 52, which is certainly worth of all the attention.But on this night, Cunningham did so much more than score 52 points.To understand what […]
Inside Cade Cunningham’s Historic 52-Point Game For Pistons