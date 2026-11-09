Pistons’ Isaiah Joe Receives Injury Update

Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Isaiah Joe is listed as out for Monday night’s game with a bruised hip, according to Underdog NBA. Joe has missed seven consecutive games after falling on his tailbone during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Detroit is hopeful to get him back, and his shooting ability could really elevate this team.

Isaiah joe Brings Shooting

Getty DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 05: Isaiah Joe #17 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Phoenix Suns during a pre season game at Little Caesars Arena on October 05, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Joe struggled shooting in the three games that he played for the Pistons so far. He was shooting just 23.1% from three and 36.8% overall. Joe was still figuring out how to fit in with the Pistons’ system after being traded in the offseason by the Oklahoma City Thunder.. His last season with the Thunder, he shot 42.3% from three. Detroit is hopeful that when they get him back, he can get back to that percentage.

Joe helped the Thunder win a championship just two years ago. He was an important part of that team as a sharpshooter, and teams constantly had to worry about him. Now, with the Pistons, three games into the season, he got injured. Joe is looking to return soon and improve his shooting numbers on the season.

Why They Need Him Back

Getty DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 05: Isaiah Joe #17 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Phoenix Suns during a pre season game at Little Caesars Arena on October 05, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Detroit can benefit in a big way from having Joe back. Forget that he’s struggling; right now, his ability to shoot makes defenses guard them differently. Duncan Robinson is a player who is off to a hot start, and to have another player who can come in and shoot too is huge. Joe in the lineup could open up the game so much more for Cade Cunningham. It allows Cunningham to attack the paint more easily, and if they help off, that’s easy shots for Joe.

Joe can hopefully be back soon for Detroit and help them in games. He is a threat every night with the way he can shoot the ball. He will miss Monday night’s game, but he seems to be closer to coming back. This isn’t a serious injury; it’s a bruised hip, and they may just be taking precautions. The Pistons will have to be without their sharpshooter for another game, though.