Ausar Thompson Makes Pistons History With Incredible Stat Line

Ausar Thompson played an incredible all-around game in the Detroit Pistons 144-140 double-overtime win over the Washington Wizards. Thompson did a bit of everything; he played defense, rebounded, passed, and even scored a bit. StatMuse reported that Thompson’s stat line was the first in over 40 years for a Pistons player since blocks and steals became a stat.

Ausar Thompson and His Crazy Stat Line

Getty DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 09: Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket against Anthony Davis #23 of the Washington Wizards during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on November 09, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Thompson finished the game with 17 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks. These stats made Thompson the first Pistons player ever to achieve these stats since the NBA began tracking steals and blocks in the 1973-74 season. This is an incredible feat that he was able to do considering how many great players the Detroit organization has had.

Five of Thompson’s rebounds were on the offensive side, giving the Pistons second-chance opportunities. He is a high-motor player who is able to guard multiple positions. Thompson is improving on the offensive side. He is still a bad three-point shooter, but he attacks the rim and draws fouls. This was an incredible night for Thompson.

The Only Piston

Getty DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 09: AJ Dybantsa #4 of the Washington Wizards tries to get around Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on November 09, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Now, Thompson stands alone in Pistons history. Detroit has had many great players on their team. This makes what Thompson did even more impressive. The franchise he did it for has had some of the greatest players in the NBA. This is a confidence booster for a player like Thompson.

The Pistons are able to use Thompson in so many different ways. He guards the best players; he can be a playmaker; he is able to start breaks with his rebounding and speed. Thompson is the ultimate Swiss Army knife for Detroit. He is going to be vital for the championship aspirations that the Pistons have.