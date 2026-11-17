The Detroit Pistons continue their four-game road trip on Tuesday, visiting the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center.

The Pistons are coming off a 137-117 loss to the Miami Heat. They continue to deal with the absence of Jalen Duren and Isaiah Joe, two of their key players this season.

The Pistons take on a Spurs team that has won 12 in a row. They will look to become the first team since the Houston Rockets last month to take down Victor Wembanyama and company.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report vs. Spurs

On Monday, the Detroit Pistons released their injury report for their game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Pistons listed seven players on their report, which means they are going to be very short-handed in San Antonio. Six players are listed as out, while one player is tagged as doubtful.

Jalen Duren is still recovering from a strained right hamstring suffered in the second game of the season. He has resumed on-court activities and could be cleared to return later this month.

Ron Holland II is set to miss his first game of the season due to a left knee contusion and bone bruise. Duncan Robinson has a strained left quadriceps and will also sit out his first game of the season.

Taurean Prince has right knee soreness and will rest after returning from the same injury on Saturday. The Pistons are playing the first game of a back-to-back, so it’s safe to assume that they are being cautious with the veteran.

Ebuka Okorie and Ugonna Onyenso are both inactive and not injured. Okorie is currently assigned to the NBA G League, while Onyenso is signed to a two-way contract.

As for Joe, he has missed the last nine games because of a hip injury. He could be downgraded to out and extend his absence unless he feels better before tip-off.

Who Steps Up for Detroit?

With plenty of injuries to their win players, the Detroit Pistons will have to rely more on Cade Cunningham.

Daniss Jenkins has already stepped up since Isaiah Joe’s injury. Kevin Huerter has had his moments over the past few games, so he’ll be getting more playing time with these injuries.

Javonte Green is also expected to get a bump in minutes against the Spurs.

The Pistons-Spurs game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST.