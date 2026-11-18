The Detroit Pistons selected Killian Hayes with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, out of Germany’s Ratiopharm Ulm and France.

After six seasons in the NBA, Hayes is reportedly heading back to Europe after agreeing to sign with FC Barcelona in Spain, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

“Killian Hayes and Barcelona have agreed to a deal, including an NBA opt-out clause, agent Yann Balikouzou of LIFT Sports Management told @hoopshype. The 7th pick of the 2020 draft averaged 7.9 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.1 steals in six NBA seasons with the Pistons, Nets and Kings,” Scotto tweeted.

Barcelona has yet to confirm the deal, but it will likely be announced as soon as possible. They compete in Liga ACB and EuroLeague this season.

Hayes will also be joining a trio of former Pistons teammates in Stanley Umude, Justin Robinson and Tosan Evbuomwan, who all signed with Barcelona this past offseason.

Killian Hayes’ NBA Career

After spending two seasons in France and one season in Germany, Killian Hayes declared for the 2020 NBA draft amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Detroit Pistons drafted Hayes seventh overall, but he only played 26 games as a rookie as he dealt with a hip injury. Hayes had a solid sophomore season before averaging 10.3 points per game in his third year.

However, Hayes lost his starting spot in his fourth season under new coach Monty Williams. He was eventually waived midway through the 2023-24 season as the Pistons compiled an abysmal record of 14-68.

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Hayes spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with the Long Island Nets in the NBA G League. He was called up by the Brooklyn Nets in February 2025 and played in six games before getting sent back to Long Island.

The Sacramento Kings gave him a chance last season, initially signing him to multiple 10-day contracts before earning a deal for the rest of the campaign. Hayes appeared in 23 games for the Kings and even started in three games.

In six seasons with the Pistons, Nets and Kings, Hayes averaged 7.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 239 games.

Killian Hayes Before Barcelona Move

Despite signing with the Kings last season, Killian Hayes’ returning rights were owned by the Cleveland Charge in the NBA G League. The Charge traded his rights to the Oklahoma City Blue before the start of training camp.

That means Hayes can suit up for the Thunder’s G League affiliate if he decides to return stateside.

And before his Barcelona deal, Hayes was reportedly close to joining Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel. However, a contract never materialized before the Spanish club came calling, as reported by EuroHoops.