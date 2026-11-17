The Detroit Pistons will be without two key rotation players against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, and one of them could face an extended absence.

The Pistons announced Tuesday, Nov. 17, that Duncan Robinson will be re-evaluated in one week after suffering a left quadriceps strain. Meanwhile, Ron Holland II has been ruled out against San Antonio with a left knee contusion and bone bruise.

Both players suffered their injuries during Saturday’s 137-117 loss to the Miami Heat.

The setbacks add to Detroit’s growing injury concerns as coach J.B. Bickerstaff prepares his team for a difficult road matchup against the Spurs.

Pistons Announce Duncan Robinson Injury Timeline

Robinson’s injury presents the more pressing concern for Detroit, particularly because of his importance to the team’s perimeter offense.

“Pistons guard Duncan Robinson exited Saturday night’s game at Miami with a left quadriceps strain,” the team announced on X. “He will be re-evaluated in one week.”

The announcement means Robinson will have his recovery reassessed around Nov. 24, although the Pistons have not established a return date.

Robinson has emerged as one of Detroit’s most reliable offensive contributors this season.

The veteran sharpshooter is averaging 17.4 points while shooting 43.1% from the 3-point range, providing valuable floor spacing alongside Cade Cunningham.

His absence could prove especially difficult for a Pistons team already dealing with injuries elsewhere in its rotation.

Robinson left Saturday’s game against Miami before the second half, forcing Detroit to adjust its perimeter rotation.

Kevin Huerter played 38 minutes against the Heat and could see another significant workload against San Antonio.

Without Robinson, Detroit loses one of its most dangerous outside shooters and a player capable of drawing defensive attention away from Cunningham.

Ron Holland Ruled Out as Pistons Face More Injury Concerns

Holland’s situation carries a different timeline.

The Pistons announced that the third-year forward will miss Tuesday’s game because of a left knee contusion and bone bruise.

“His status will be updated day-to-day based on responsiveness to treatment,” the team said.

Unlike Robinson, Holland has not been assigned a specific reevaluation date.

The former No. 5 overall pick is averaging 4.9 points while shooting 34.4% from the field this season.

Although his offensive production has been inconsistent, Holland continues to provide energy, defensive versatility and rebounding off the bench.

Against Miami, he collected seven rebounds, including five offensive boards, while adding three assists and a steal.

His absence further limits Bickerstaff’s options on the wing.

Detroit Faces San Antonio With Growing Injury List

Robinson and Holland are not Detroit’s only concerns heading into Tuesday’s matchup.

According to the NBA’s official 11 a.m. ET injury report, Jalen Duren remains out with a right hamstring strain, while Taurean Prince will miss the game because of right knee soreness.

Isaiah Joe is also listed as doubtful with a right hip contusion.

That leaves the Pistons without four injured players and potentially a fifth against a Spurs team entering Tuesday at 12-2.

Detroit, meanwhile, carries an 8-4 record into the contest.

The Pistons will also face a quick turnaround, with a road game against the New Orleans Pelicans scheduled for Wednesday.

Whether Holland can return for that matchup remains uncertain. Robinson, however, will not be reevaluated until next week.

For a team trying to maintain its momentum in the Eastern Conference, the injuries could test its depth well beyond Tuesday’s game.