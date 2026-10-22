When Is Kristaps Porzingis Coming Back? Warriors Announce Health Update As Trade Rumors Swirl

The health of Kristaps Porzingis remains a major issue for the Golden State Warriors heading into the 2026-27 NBA season, though an exact return date remains undetermined for the star big man.

Porzingis was absent from the Warriors’ training camp as he was dealing with lingering POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome) symptoms from the diagnosis a few years ago. The big man has yet to engage in any on-court work and is sidelined indefinitely for Golden State.

Porzingis is out indefinitely for the Warriors, according to a recent health update announced by the team.

Additionally, new reports from ESPN’s Shams Charania signal the franchise could entertain trading Porzingis. Though he signed a new contract with the Warriors this summer, his uncertain health status remains a major issue for the team.

When is Kristaps Porzingis Coming Back? Is He Playing Tonight Against The Lakers?

Porzingis has no official return date or timeline, and he is not going to suit up in the Warriors’ season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per NBA.com, he is listed on the injury report as ‘out,’ and the reason is ‘not with team,’ despite reports signaling Porzingis’ illness is keeping him out.

According to a recent health update given by Golden State, Porzingis remains out indefinitely, and though he returned from his known absence with just a few days before the start of the season, he will continue to be sidelined for the Warriors.

“Golden State Warriors forward/center Kristaps Porziņģis, who missed training camp and the team’s first five (5) preseason games due to a health-related matter, returned to the Warriors’ practice facility yesterday and met with Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy and Vice President of Player Health & Performance Dr. Rick Celebrini. The specific contents of that meeting will remain private. Porzingis will remain out indefinitely due to the same health-related matter but will be around the team,” the team wrote in an official statement. “An update on his status, including the potential resumption of practice, playing status or timeline, will be provided when available and appropriate.”

Porzingis is not coming back for the Warriors-Lakers game, and he will remain out going forward until the Warriors provide another health update on the big man.

Porzingis’ illness forcing him out put him next to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody as another Warriors player set to likely miss a large amount of the new season. All were listed on the injury report for the contest against the Lakers as ‘out,’ and the franchise has yet to confirm any official timeline or return date for any of them.

The Warriors will also miss Brandin Podziemski and Charles Bassey for the season-opener in Los Angeles.

But back to the question of ‘When is Kristaps Porzingis coming back?’ the answer is that nobody, including the team and the player, knows when he’ll return from his health issue.

Kristaps Porzingis Illness And Health Update

Recently, Porzingis also offered his own health update, at the same time the Warriors’ announcement was made. In a post on X, the 31-year-old said he’s been doing everything possible to get back on the court for Golden State.

“Hello people, I’m working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap. Honestly, I’m getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I’ll be feeling great again soon.”

“It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some health stuff that you can’t exactly pinpoint, on top of injuries throughout my career, so it has added up for sure, but we will get through it,” he wrote. “Health is wealth. Thank you for all the support.”

In subsequent reporting about Porzingis’ health status, ESPN’s Anthony Slater confirmed the player told Golden State he would be ‘taking an indefinite leave of absence.’

“On the Sunday before training camp, Porzingis called the Warriors and alerted general manager Mike Dunleavy that he was still dealing with the lingering impact of a health issue that has bothered him for nearly two years and said he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence,” the Warriors reporter wrote.

Though both Porzingis and the Warriors organization have provided recent health updates, he lacks a return timeline or date for getting back on the court as he continues to deal with the illness.

Are The Warriors Trading Kristaps Porzingis? New Trade Rumors And Retirement Talk Emerge

Amid all the rumors and reports about Porzingis’ uncertain health status, a new report from Charania revealed that the Warriors are exploring trade routes for the center.

“Golden State has started exploring trade routes for Kristaps Porzingis, who is now seriously contemplating his future in basketball as he deals with recurring symptoms from the autoimmune condition termed as POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome), sources tell ESPN,” he wrote in a social media post.

“Porzingis is on a trade-flexible contract for $20 million this season and a small partial next year, serving as essentially an expiring deal that the Warriors can utilize, potentially with their pool of assets. He first revealed his POTS diagnosis last year and has had ups and downs with the issue. If there is no breakthrough in recovery, stepping away from basketball — for good — is possible.”

Porzingis is on a trade-flexible contract for $20 million this season and a small partial next year, serving as essentially an expiring deal that the Warriors can utilize, potentially with their pool of assets. He first revealed his POTS diagnosis last year and has had ups and… https://t.co/ykhLn1rzuc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2026

Like many star NBA players, Porzingis had been mentioned in trade rumors, but this was the first time the reports were confirmed by arguably the league’s top insider.

Following that news, the Warriors made another Porzingis announcement.

“In response to today’s media report regarding Kristaps Porziņģis, we are not going to comment on trade speculation or reports regarding his health-related matter or future. As noted last week, conversations between the Warriors, Kristaps and his representatives will remain private. We are not anticipating Kristaps being around the team in the immediate future. We’ll provide additional updates when available and appropriate,” the team wrote.

Subsequent reporting on the Warriors’ Porzingis trade rumors from other NBA insiders revealed Golden State was in talks with the Milwaukee Bucks about a deal, but nothing has happened yet.

Like his health status, it remains uncertain if or when the Warriors will make a Porzingis trade.

But as Charania reported, there is a real chance Porzingis could retire if subsequent health updates don’t get better. He has played a total of ten seasons in the NBA so far, but due to the illness, it would be a quicker end to his career than anyone could have previously imagined.

For now, he remains on Golden State’s roster, but is still out indefinitely as he continues to deal with the POTS illness, with no plans to play anytime soon.

Porzingis was traded to the Warriors last season and played in 15 games, putting up an average of 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 43.3% shooting in that span.