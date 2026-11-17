The Golden State Warriors have struggled to generate quality offense since Stephen Curry’s injury.

In Monday’s 115–94 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Warriors endured a six-minute scoring drought for the second time in a week, having opened the game against the San Antonio Spurs over the weekend without a point for 6:07.

The Warriors may be forced to overhaul their starting lineup to stop the bleeding. Over the last two games without Stephen Curry, Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski — tasked with carrying the scoring load — have struggled mightily. Lendeborg is averaging 15.5 points on just 28% shooting, while Podziemski has managed only 11.5 points on 29% from the field. Worse yet, the duo has combined for six turnovers a night, compounding Golden State’s issues.

Warriors Hint at Major Changes

Following the loss to the Pelicans, Warriors coach Steve Kerr hinted at another starting lineup shakeup after Draymond Green, Al Horford and LJ Cryer — starting alongside Lendeborg and Podziemski — combined for just nine points.

“Without Steph, we’ve got to mix and match a little bit and we’ll have to experiment,” Kerr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“We’ve got to find some combos that provide the shooting and the spacing that we need and the cutting,” he added. “It’s early in the season, so we’ve got to experiment as well.”

Kerr started De’Anthony Melton and Will Richard alongside Lendeborg, Podziemski and Green on Saturday against the Spurs, before replacing the duo with Horford and Cryer two nights later.

Should Warriors Bench Draymond Green?

The experimentation is expected to continue, with Golden State potentially turning back to Melton, Richard or even Gui Santos. Some have also wondered if Kerr will look past Draymond Green’s struggles or take the bold step of benching the future Hall of Famer — at least until Stephen Curry returns sometime in December.

Kerr is definitely not ruling anything out.

“I’ve got to do my job as coach and find the right starting group and to make sure we have a good five-man combinations coming off the bench,” Kerr said.

“It’s kind of the early part of the season, where you’re experimenting, you’re looking at different combinations that sort of thing. That’s our job as a staff. But it’s the players’ job to find that energy and that juice.”

Green hasn’t come off the bench since the 2024-25 season, when he logged two games with the second unit while working his way back from a calf injury. Following Monday’s loss, he took accountability for Golden State’s slow starts, pointing to his own subpar leadership. He’s averaging his fewest points (3.2) since his rookie year, though his 6.9 assists per game mark his highest total since the 2021-22 championship season.