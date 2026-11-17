Stephen Curry is thinking about how his career ends, and he is not hiding from it. The Golden State Warriors guard said his new extension could be the last contract he signs. “I assumed that it would probably be one of, if not the last, contract I signed. I’m not afraid to say it,” Curry said, per Anthony Slater of ESPN. “But maybe I’ll surprise myself and want to keep going.”

Curry on a Possible Final Contract

Curry signed a two-year, $116 million extension before the season. He took a slight pay cut. That gave the Warriors $10 million in cap space back next summer. He also has a player option on the final season, per Slater.

Curry said the choice was about clarity. He wanted to remove distractions and still earn his worth, while giving the franchise more flexibility. He plans to be with the Warriors through his 20th season, which could be his last.

He also said there is no retirement decision on the way. But he is not afraid to talk about the end. He saw his father, Dell, and many of Dell’s teammates at that stage, when the body starts to fade.

“I want to appreciate what’s happening right now because I don’t want to just go through the motions,” Curry said. “Then, it passes you by.”

Ready for a Smaller Role

Curry also said he could handle a different role late in his career. Many fading stars slide into more complementary roles. He said that would not bother him.

“It would not kill my ego,” Curry said. “I want to win. Whatever that means, you make decisions based on what’s in front of you.”

For now, the Warriors are still built around him. Curry is averaging roughly 28 minutes per game, and the team is managing his workload. The plan is to keep him available deep into the season. “If we want to be any semblance of a threat come the end of the year, I need to be available,” he said.

Golden State Warriors Face a Thin Roster

The timing is tough. Curry tore his oblique in Houston and will miss at least two weeks. The Warriors are bracing for closer to a month, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

He is not the only one out. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are rehabbing serious knee injuries and are not expected back until midseason. Kristaps Porzingis has stepped away from the sport, and his contract has not been moved. That leaves $151.9 million in salary sidelined and only $67.8 million left on the active roster, per Slater.

Head coach Steve Kerr said the group has to step up. “The team’s got to help him,” Kerr said. “If we can handle the games and the margins and win some games he doesn’t play, put ourselves in a good spot. I think we’re going to do that. I love the attitude of this team.”

Lendeborg Faces a Big Ask

Yaxel Lendeborg is being asked to carry more. The rookie said he feels about “6 out of 10” confident in the new role. “It’ll be fun trying to figure out what ways I can score best,” he said. “Then, the other four is like, man, am I going to be able to live up to it?”

The first test went badly. The San Antonio Spurs beat Golden State by 38 points. Then the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a six-game losing streak with a 21-point win.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors need to survive the stretch without Curry. He is rehabbing his oblique in San Francisco with Rick Celebrini. When he returns, the clock will keep ticking, and Curry knows it. “It sucks because it’s a part of your mortality,” he said. “Basketball mortality.”