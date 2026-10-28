Indiana Pacers Issue Concerning Injury Report Ahead of Philadelphia 76ers Game

The Indiana Pacers are set to host the Philadelphia 76ers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday.

The Pacers are coming off a 110-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, dropping to a 2-2 record to start the season.

Ahead of tonight’s matchup against LeBron James and company, the Pacers issued a concerning injury report.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report vs. Sixers

According to the Indiana Pacers’ official injury report, they have 11 players currently dealing with injuries.

Five players are listed as probable, two are tagged as questionable and four have already been ruled out.

Tyrese Haliburton – Questionable (Left Hamstring Tightness/Soreness)

Andrew Nembhard – Questionable (Neck Stiffness/Soreness)

Ivica Zubac – Out (Left Ankle Sprain)

Aaron Nesmith – Probable (Left Hamstring Strain)

T.J. McConnell – Out (Right Hamstring Strain)

Obi Toppin – Probable (Left Hand Sprain)

Ben Sheppard – Out (Left Meniscus Tear)

Johnny Furphy – Out (Right ACL Repair/Surgery)

Kobe Brown – Probable (G League – Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson – Probable (G League – Two-Way)

Braden Smith – Probable (G League – Two-Way)

Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin are likely to be cleared to play before tip-off unless something drastic happens during shootaround.

The three two-way players’ status depends on the roster size entering tonight’s matchup.

As for Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard, they could still be downgraded to out depending on whether they pass their medical evaluation prior to the start of the game.

Ivica Zubac sprained his ankle on October 25, and his X-rays were negative. He is likely day-to-day moving forward.

T.J. McConnell and Johnny Furphy still don’t have a timetable for their return, while Ben Sheppard‘s status for the season depends on how his surgery today goes.

Pacers This Season

The Indiana Pacers began the season on the road, taking down the New Orleans Pelicans 123-120 last week.

They then welcomed the Dallas Mavericks to their first home game of the season, but they were blown out 121-105.

On Sunday, the Pacers visited the Barclays Center and dominated the Brooklyn Nets to earn an easy 136-109 win.

However, the Pacers came up short on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks, 110-102.

Pascal Siakam is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 23.5 points per game.

Tyrese Haliburton, on the other hand, seems to be back to All-Star form. He is averaging 21.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.3 steals.

As a team, the Pacers are in the middle of the pack in terms of points per game and points allowed per game. They have some improvements to make to ensure they finish in the playoff spots in a stacked Eastern Conference.