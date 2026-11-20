The Indiana Pacers visit the Rocket Arena on Friday to face the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the 2026 NBA Cup.

The Pacers and Cavaliers have an identical record of 1-1 in the 2026 NBA Cup, which means the winner of tomorrow’s game will have a better shot at making it to the knockout rounds.

Other teams in East Group B are the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Indiana Pacers released their official injury report against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. The Pacers have six players on their report, but only three have been ruled out.

Two players are listed as questionable, while one player is tagged as probable.

Tyrese Haliburton, Johnny Furphy and Ben Sheppard remain sidelined, while TJ McConnell, Andrew Nembhard and Braden Smith could get upgraded to available once they pass their evaluation before tip-off.

Haliburton has been nursing a left hamstring strain since the second week of the season. He has no definite return timeline as the Pacers continue to be cautious with their superstar guard.

Furphy is still recovering from a serious knee injury, while Sheppard underwent left meniscus surgery late last month. Both players are expected to return later this season.

McConnell is probable with a strained right hamstring, while Nembhard and Smith are questionable due to a left hip strain and right ankle sprain, respectively. Nembhard has missed the last two games because of his injury.

Pacers This Season

The Indiana Pacers entered this season with a lot of expectations, mainly due to the return of Tyrese Haliburton. However, an early hamstring injury has forced the Pacers to adjust without their star point guard once again.

Pascal Siakam is carrying the scoring load, averaging 23.1 points per game. Andrew Nembhard has taken the primary playmaking lead, dishing 7.6 assists per game.

As a team, the Pacers rank 22nd in points per game. They are ninth in assists, but they need work in their rebounding (26th) and defense (18th), in terms of points allowed per game.

The Pacers are currently sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference standings at 5-10. They have only won three of their last 10 games, but they should bounce back once Haliburton has been cleared to return.