Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton stated on the “Club 52.0” podcast that he believes NBA general managers are using AI, specifically ChatGPT.

Haliburton called the trend “scary to think about” since artificial intelligence doesn’t know or understand everything about the nuances of the game, locker rooms, or complex player situations.

He asserted that the actual game of basketball itself remains “AI proof,” even as front offices experiment with technology for front office strategy.

“Well, I think the game itself is AI-proof, right? The sport of playing basketball is definitely AI-proof. But there are other aspects of the game that AI could influence, and probably already does,” Haliburton said.

“Yeah. Don’t you think there are general managers asking ChatGPT, ‘Who’s the right person? Who should we be trading for?’ Or what deal would make sense financially? There are people within their organizations who can answer those questions, but sometimes a GM might just want a quick answer. There’s no way they’re not doing that.”

Haliburton doubled down on his belief, saying that AI could be detrimental in decision-making in basketball.

“There are definitely GMs out there asking those questions, which is scary to think about. AI doesn’t know everything, and it gets things wrong a lot of the time. It might think certain guys play for a particular team when they don’t,” he added. “There are also certain aspects of statistics that AI can’t always interpret properly.”

Haliburton Pushes For Better Integration of AI in Basketball

Tyrese Haliburton is not ruling out any integration of AI in basketball or in sports in general.

However, he does not want AI to take over games, especially in media, when human emotions are raw and authentic.

“So I think there’s probably a way AI could become more involved in sports. I hope not, though, because I think the human element is the most important part. People might say, “Oh, maybe commentary could be done by AI,” but that would be horrible, right? You want to hear people’s genuine reactions to certain things,” he said.

Haliburton has been out with a left hamstring strain since the last week of October, with head coach Rick Carlisle sharing that there is currently no definite timeline for his return.

Haliburton had just returned to the court this season after missing the entire 2025-2026 campaign due to a torn Achilles tendon. In his first four games back, he averaged 21.8 points and 9.5 assists.

The Pacers have struggled in his absence, going 3-7 over their last 10 games.

Haliburton Not Playing Anytime Soon For The Pacers

Carlisle noted that Haliburton is progressing and staying home in Indianapolis and the team is not putting a hard date on his comeback.

“There’s no definite timeline on him,” Carlisle said. “He’s doing well. He’s getting there. At some point somebody’s going to ask, ‘Hey, is there any way he’ll play in November.’ I don’t think it’s out of the question, but we’re not in any position to put a hard date on anything. There’s nothing happening in the near term.”

A return before the end of November has not been completely ruled out, though he will miss at least several more days of action.