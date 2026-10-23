Indiana Pacers Injury Report Revealed for Dallas Mavericks Game (Oct. 23)

The Indiana Pacers are scheduled to hold their home opener on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Pacers are coming off a hard-fought 123-120 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center.

On the other hand, the Mavericks will continue their two-game road trip to start the season. They lost to the Houston Rockets 128-110 on Wednesday.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report vs. Mavericks

There are seven players on the Indiana Pacers injury report for Friday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Ben Sheppard is the new player on the injury report. Sheppard is listed as questionable because of left knee soreness. He played 12 minutes in the season opener and scored three points.

Johnny Furphy and T.J. McConnell remain out for the second straight game. Furphy is recovering from right knee surgery, while McConnell is nursing a right hamstring strain.

Aaron Nesmith is also questionable because of a strained left hamstring. He missed the last two preseason games for the Pacers due to the same injury. He could get upgraded to available depending on how he performs during his pregame evaluation.

Jalen Slawson and Kobe Brown are probable, while Braden Smith is doubtful. All three players are not injured, but they are designated as two-way contract players.

Slawson and Brown were active on the bench on Wednesday but didn’t play any minutes, while Smith was inactive and in street clothes.

Tyrese Haliburton Drops Double-Double in Return

In his first official game back from a torn Achilles tendon, Tyrese Haliburton recorded a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Haliburton looked as good as ever, though Pascal Siakam was the star of the show with 30 points, six rebounds and eight assists for the Indiana Pacers.

Nevertheless, Haliburton was overwhelmed by emotions after the game. He thanked the Pacers fans who traveled to New Orleans to support him and the team.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster,” Haliburton said via ESPN’s Marc J. Spears. “I’m telling you, what made me feel that way was seeing all those Pacers fans here in New Orleans. That was special.”

Haliburton also thanked the coaching staff for helping him prepare and be ready for his return. He was very happy to bring his family, friends and personal team to witness his comeback from a major injury.