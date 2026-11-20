The Indiana Pacers have received more bad news concerning guard Tyrese Haliburton and his lingering left hamstring injury. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Haliburton will miss at least two more weeks while recovering.

“I’m told that Tyrese Haliburton will miss at least the next couple of weeks more with that left hamstring strain,” said Charania. “We know he’s been out since October 26. These hamstrings are tricky. The Pacers are not going to be rushing him back, especially since he’s dealt with multiple hamstring strains in that left hamstring over the years.”

It’s been a rough start to the season for the 10th seed Pacers, who currently sit at 5-10 – a far cry from preseason expectations. Haliburton missed the entire 2025-26 season after suffering a torn Achilles in the 2025 NBA Finals. In his return, the Pacers were expected to compete in a top-heavy Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately, Haliburton has only played four games this season, with the team going 2-2 in those games. In those four games, Haliburton is averaging just under 22 points and 9.5 assists per contest, with 51/37/87 shooting splits. Without Haliburton, the Pacers are 3-8 and will face Cleveland, New York, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia and Chicago to close out November.

There Is Still Time For Indiana To Turn The Season Around

Fortunately for the Pacers, an early December return for Haliburton does give the team enough time to get the season back on track. Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, and Ivica Zubac are a nice supporting cast that amplifies Haliburton’s playmaking strengths.

According to Jake Fischer, the Pacers “have indeed begun sniffing around at potential mid-tier improvements.” Adding another 3-and-D wing and a reliable backup center could help create one of the more formidable rosters in the Eastern Conference on paper.

If Haliburton can play most games after his return, the Pacers will have the seventh-easiest schedule for the rest of the year, with at least two games left against Milwaukee, Sacramento, Utah, Brooklyn, Chicago and the Clippers.

Tyrese Haliburton Is Still The Future Of Pacers Basketball

In 2024, Haliburton signed a five-year, $244 million rookie-scale extension with the Pacers that runs through the 2028-29 season. Haliburton envisions an even bigger contract worth north of $300 million once his current contract expires.

“In my head, I’m getting this money. Like, my next deal is going to be upwards of $300 million. That’s how I feel,” said Haliburton.

Because of his Achilles injury, he isn’t counting on future earnings. Haliburton is working with his financial advisor to ensure that he and his family are set for life.

“But it’s like, let’s budget correctly so that, obviously I am having this is traumatic injury that I’m going through right now, God forbid something happened where I couldn’t play basketball anymore, that me and my family would be set for life. That’s important to me,” Haliburton continued.

Haliburton is 26 and has already led the Pacers on a Finals run. During the series, Indiana pushed the Thunder to 7 games, even as he battled a calf injury that eventually led to a torn Achilles. If Haliburton continues to play at a high level, Indiana would love to keep the star point guard with the franchise through his prime seasons.

Right now, both sides are focused on getting Haliburton back on the court this season and getting the Pacers on track for another long postseason run.