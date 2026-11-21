The Indiana Pacers could be adding another star player alongside Tyrese Haliburton anytime soon.

According to Jake Fischer on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the Indiana Pacers are considering a trade move to add an “overqualified 1B” or wing upgrade to pair alongside Tyrese Haliburton, contingent on his health and return from a left hamstring strain.

Haliburton has been out since late October with a left hamstring strain after playing four games and averaging 21.8 points, 9.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds.

“Pascal Siakam was supposed to be that guy,” Fischer said. In the moments when [Tyrese] Haliburton’s been out, they just don’t have enough juice without them. And that is what’s starting to make some people around the building wonder. The thought is they’re looking just more at like upgrading at the wing, but wonder, do they need a real bigger punch? Do they need to go get a guy? I’m curious because from my reporting, the Pacers don’t have that answer yet on what they think they need and what they want to do, and what they’re going to do.”

Something Brewing For The Indiana Pacers In The Trade Market

Fischer believes something is brewing with the Pacers and that the league should get ready for what they are planning in the trade market.

“But they clearly are looking at doing something, which could sound like a lot of fluff and like nothing to the untrained ear,” Fischer said. “But I’m telling you, from doing this for a long time, like I said earlier, so many teams will sit back 10, 15, 20 games in and say, ‘We’re not even thinking about anything.’ The fact that they really are, they are clearly looking at doing something and they’re going to do something.”

Indiana already acquired Ivica Zubac and added Kelly Oubre Jr. around Haliburton, though injuries have continued to disrupt the 2026-2027 season.

With Haliburton out this season, the Pacers are leaning on Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Ivica Zubac, and Kelly Oubre Jr., while relying on T.J. McConnell, Quenton Jackson, and Braden Smith for backcourt playmaking and depth.

Pacers Could Pay Tyrese Haliburton North of $300 Million Soon

Tyrese Haliburton recently stated on the Nothing Silent Podcast that he expects his next NBA contract to exceed $300 million.

His current five-year, $244 million-plus rookie-scale extension runs through the 2028-2029 season.

Once his current contract ends before he turns 30, he could be in line for a deal around $300 million or more under standard salary cap growth and max-raise rules, including up to 30%–35% raises depending on contract terms and accolades.

“In my head, I’m getting this money. Like, my next deal is going to be upwards of $300 million. That’s how I feel,” Haliburton said.

“But it’s like, let’s budget correctly so that, obviously I am having this is a traumatic injury that I’m going through right now, God forbid something happened where I couldn’t play basketball anymore, that me and my family would be set for life. That’s important to me,” the Pacers star said.

Nonetheless, there are still a lot of injury concerns about Haliburton, which could hinder his value in the long run.

Haliburton has a history of recurring left hamstring strains, and Indiana is taking a slow.

Haliburton missed the entire 2025-2026 season recovering from a torn right Achilles tendon suffered in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.