An Indiana Pacers franchise cornerstone is looking for over $300 million for his next NBA contract.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton expects his next NBA contract to be worth upwards of $300 million after his current deal expires in 2029.

Tyrese Haliburton Wants Major Payday From The Pacers

During an appearance on the Nothing Silent Podcast, the 26-year-old All-Star guard shared his confidence in landing the massive payday once his current five-year, $244.6 million contract expires after the 2028-2029 season.

Despite believing he will command a $300 million deal and potentially qualify for around $340 million under NBA salary cap rules, Haliburton emphasized that he is not counting on future earnings.

“In my head, I’m getting this money. Like, my next deal is going to be upwards of $300 million. That’s how I feel,” Haliburton said.

Haliburton missed all of last season with a devastating Achilles tendon tear during the 2025 NBA Finals and was sidelined early in the 2026-2027 season with a hamstring strain.

Haliburton noted that he and his financial advisor budget strictly around his existing income to ensure his family is financially set for life even if injuries abruptly end his playing career.

“But it’s like, let’s budget correctly so that, obviously I am having this is a traumatic injury that I’m going through right now, God forbid something happened where I couldn’t play basketball anymore, that me and my family would be set for life. That’s important to me,” the Pacers star said.

Haliburton’s current base salary this season is $48,924,624 under his five-year contract extension with the Pacers.

The deal runs through the 202802929 season and is fully guaranteed, with his salary scheduled to rise to $52.3 million in the 2027-2028 season and $55.7 million in the 2028-2029 season.

Haliburton is averaging 21.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game across four games played so far this season before his hamstring injury.

Tyrese Haliburton Still Has No Timeline Of Return For The Pacers

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said there is no definite timeline for Tyrese Haliburton’s return from a left hamstring strain, noting that “nothing is happening in the near-term.”

Carlisle stated a return in November isn’t ruled out, though the team cannot set a hard date.

“There’s no definite timeline on him,” Carlisle said. “He’s doing well. He’s getting there. At some point somebody’s going to ask, ‘Hey, is there any way he’ll play in November.’ I don’t think it’s out of the question, but we’re not in any position to put a hard date on anything. There’s nothing happening in the near term.”

Haliburton last played on Oct. 26 against the Milwaukee Bucks. He scored 22 points with 6 rebounds and 9 assists in a 110–102 loss before suffering a hamstring strain that has kept him out since.

The Pacers have not looked like a contender this season, holding a 5–10 record.

With Haliburton sidelined, the Pacers are leaning heavily on Pascal Siakam for primary scoring and Andrew Nembhard to run the offense and distribute, supported by Ivica Zubac, Aaron Nesmith, Kelly Oubre Jr., and T.J. McConnell.

However, they will have to get their groove going to get back on winning ways until the team’s offensive engine, Haliburton, returns.