The Indiana Pacers could be without their leading scorer when they face the New York Knicks on Sunday, November 22.

All-Star forward Pascal Siakam has been listed as questionable on the NBA’s official injury report due to left hip soreness and tightness, leaving his availability uncertain for Indiana’s 8 p.m. ET matchup at Madison Square Garden.

The designation adds another concern for a Pacers team already dealing with multiple injuries. Indiana enters Sunday’s matchup with a 5-11 record, having lost three consecutive games.

Siakam has been one of the few consistent contributors during Indiana’s difficult start. He scored 21 points in Friday’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and has missed just one game this season.

Is Pascal Siakam Playing Tonight Against the Knicks?

As of Saturday evening, Siakam has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game against New York. However, his questionable designation means the Pacers have not confirmed that he will play.

Indiana will have another opportunity to update Siakam’s status before Sunday’s 8 p.m. ET tipoff. His participation in pregame activities and any subsequent injury report updates should provide more clarity.

Siakam’s potential absence would be particularly significant given Indiana’s existing injury problems.

Four Pacers players have already been ruled out against the Knicks:

Tyrese Haliburton: Left hamstring strain

T.J. McConnell: Left hamstring soreness

Ben Sheppard: Left meniscus surgery

Johnny Furphy: Right ACL surgery recovery

Haliburton’s absence has been especially damaging. As Heavy previously reported, the star guard is expected to miss at least another two weeks while recovering from his hamstring injury.

That has placed additional responsibility on Siakam, whose scoring and ability to create offense have become increasingly important to Indiana’s depleted rotation.

If Siakam cannot play Sunday, the Pacers would be without both of their established All-Star offensive leaders against the defending NBA champions.

Pacers Face Knicks Rematch Amid Growing Injury Concerns

Sunday’s matchup offers Indiana an opportunity to secure another victory over a familiar Eastern Conference rival.

The Pacers defeated the Knicks 106-104 on November 13, with Siakam leading Indiana with 19 points. Aaron Nesmith added 18 points, while Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 16.

That victory was one of Indiana’s brighter moments this season, but the Pacers have since dropped three consecutive games.

In their latest defeat, Indiana struggled through a disastrous third quarter against Cleveland, getting outscored 43-22 as the Cavaliers pulled away.

The Pacers will now attempt to reverse that slide against a Knicks team that entered Saturday’s game against Portland with a 9-6 record.

Indiana’s injury situation also places additional importance on contributions from players such as Nesmith, Oubre and center Ivica Zubac.

Those players helped the Pacers beat New York in their previous meeting, but another victory could prove considerably more difficult without Siakam.

The Knicks will be playing the second game of a back-to-back, while Indiana has had a day off since its loss to Cleveland.

Whether Siakam is available to take advantage of that scheduling difference now becomes one of the biggest questions surrounding Sunday’s matchup.