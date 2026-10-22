Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Has a Message for the Haters After His Return

The Indiana Pacers finally had Tyrese Haliburton back on the court for a regular-season game. He had to make his return on the road in New Orleans, not getting the superstar treatment from the NBA. It didn’t matter. Haliburton won in his return, 123-120.

After beating the Pelicans, Haliburton was emotional. It was the first time in 16 months that he played a meaningful basketball game. However, he thrives on the negativity, and he had a message for the haters around the league.

Tyrese Haliburton Says the Pacers Have Bulletin Board Material Aplenty

Haliburton made it clear that he has been keeping the receipts on the disrespect that the team has received in the time that he has been gone. Before training camp, he let everyone know the team has plenty of motivation to win a title.

“I look forward to all the positive things that are going to happen this year, all the negative things. All the in-between moments. That’s why I do this. That’s what makes this game so fun for me. And that’s why I love what I do. So, you know, I feel like as a team we have a lot of bulletin board material. … But again, it’s just about internally approaching things the right way and doing everything we can do to win a championship.”

Haliburton is grateful to be back on the court for the Pacers, but he hasn’t taken his eye off the ball. Indiana was just a half away from winning the NBA title in 2025. He wants to get the team back to that stage and be healthy enough to lead the team to the end.

Haliburton has found perspective since getting injured, and that should help fuel him throughout the season.

“I’m back here, and I just want to live in the moment as much as I can. I think we all can relate to that in life as we get older, and I’m obviously only 26 years old, but I think it’s a new perspective that I’ve found.”

Indiana Got the Old Tyrese Haliburton in Game One

In his first game back. Haliburton looked like the same player he was before the injury. He finished the game with 23 points and 12 assists. He also hit yet another clutch shot in the fourth quarter, something that seems to be a given every time he steps onto the court.

The Pacers look like a team that is ready to compete for the Eastern Conference crown. They weren’t fully healthy for this opener, either. Aaron Nesmith was out with a hamstring injury. T.J. McConnell was out as well. Both are key parts of this roster, and their absence was felt throughout the game.

With their leader back, Indiana feels whole again. Now, it’s just about staying healthy and learning the playing habits of some of the new pieces. Haliburton is just glad to be back on the court.