Clippers Give Negative Update On Brandon Ingram’s Return

The Los Angeles Clippers have a lot of pressure entering the upcoming NBA season after getting stripped of multiple draft picks. Kawhi Leonard’s shady contract led to the league drastically punishing the Clippers and removing them from the NBA Draft. The Leonard trade did land them new franchise player Brandon Ingram. Unfortunately, offseason surgery sees Ingram ruled out indefinitely.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that there’s no timetable in mind for Ingram’s return:

“He’s been increasing, he’s been ramping up,” Lue said. “He’s doing a lot more, so just seeing him on the floor, that’s a good sign. It’s going to still take some time, it’s going to be a while, but just seeing him on the floor being able to do certain things has been good to see.”

Ingram is still a while away, which means he will miss at least the first month of the season unless things drastically improve. The big trade saw Ingram and Gradey Dick becoming huge parts of the Clippers after coming over from the Toronto Raptors. Clippers fans are entering a difficult first season in the post-Kawhi era. Ingram’s future being unknown is a terrible start that will likely see them low in the standings early to start the season.

Clippers Have Horrendous Luck Right Now

Everything after the Kawhi punishment has seen things getting worse for the Clippers. Max Strus suffered an injury in his first preseason game as another big addition to the roster. Lue revealed that Strus will be out for the next 6 to 8 weeks.

Bradley Beal is also dealing with an injury and is unlikely to be ready for opening night. Three noteworthy players on an already flawed roster missing time will put Lue in a difficult position to keep them afloat.

Darius Garland will be tasked with leading the team and now is by far the best player on the roster. Ingram and Garland are needed for the Clippers to be their best version moving forward. A weak season will see fans more disheartened since it will look worse to know they missed out on a potential top five draft pick.

When Will Brandon Ingram Return?

No official updates are known in terms of a realistic return date. Popular fantasy site Rotoworld claims that early November is the best-case scenario, but this was before Lue shared his update saying Ingram is not close to playing.

Mid or late November seems like a dream right now if Ingram progresses perfectly. December would also be realistic if the Clippers play it safe, or Ingram needs more time. Stints with the Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans proved that Ingram can consistently score at a high level. The Clippers need the best versions of Garland and Ingram.

Lue is showing optimism, but the situation is arguably the worst in the entire league. Only the Sacramento Kings are considered to be easily ranked below them in the Western Conference. However, that may change if Ingram, Strus, and Beal spend more time on the injured list once the season starts.