LA Clippers Part Ways With Expected $8 Million Guard Just One Day Before Regular Season

The Los Angeles Clippers have made another roster move just one day before opening the 2026-2027 regular season against the Sacramento Kings.

On October 7, the Clippers waived guard Fletcher Loyer, and October 13 they waived guard Yuki Kawamura.

Now, in the wake of their final preseason game, the Clippers have decided to waive former 2024 second-round draft pick Cam Christie. The 21-year-old becomes a free agent to begin the NBA season.

With this move, it saves the Clippers $2.3 million, and cuts the roster down to only 15 guaranteed contracts.

“After waiving Cam Christie, the Clippers are now down to 15 players on their active roster, with Nick Martinelli and Jalen Pickett occupying two of the two-way roster spots,” NBA insider Brett Siegel wrote on X. “Brandon Ingram, Max Strus, Jordan Miller, and Yanic Konan Niederhauser are all OUT to begin the season.”

Cam Christie’s Time With the Clippers

Before getting waived by the team that drafted him, Cam Christie was approaching the third-year of his rookie contract. If he were to remain with the organization, Christie was expected to make just under $8 million.

“Christie had a $2.30 million salary guarantee date that was approaching,” NBA Michael Scotto wrote on X. “Christie, who recently turned 21, was the 46th pick of the 2024 NBA Draft and spent the past two seasons with the Clippers.”

In his rookie year, Christie played in 13 games, averaging 4.5 minutes per game. The following season, Christie played in 55 games and bumping his average to 8.7 minutes per game.

However, Christie’s game never grew. He has a career average of 2.6 points per game and field goal percentage of 36.8% in two seasons.

Cam & Max Christie

While it’s disheartening for Cam Christie to have been waived before his third NBA season, it leaves the door open for him to potentially join the Dallas Mavericks and play with his older brother Max Christie.

Both Cam and Max Christie were second-round draft picks, Max, the 35th overall and Cam, the 46th.

Max was drafted to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022. He spent just about three seasons in LA before he was a pawn in the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers.

The Christie brothers faced each other for the first time on January 19, 2025 when the Lakers and Clippers played each other at the Intuit Dome.