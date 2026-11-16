Lakers Get Great News After 8-Point Win Over Suns Despite Austin Reaves’ Injury

It was business as usual for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, and that Bad Man wearing No. 77 was at it yet again.

The Lakers marched into Mortgage Matchup Center and exited with a 131-123 victory over the Phoenix Suns, with the win giving L.A. eight in a row and its 12th win of the season. The Lakers, with just two losses to show for, are tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the best record in the NBA.

Although Austin Reaves was sidelined with a left heel bruise, the Lakers proved they have the depth to pick up the slack when a star is sidelined.

Lakers Guard’s Breakout Performance is Great News for L.A.

Finally, he looked like that guy who was handed a $60 million contract in the offseason. In a welcome sight, guard Quentin Grimes, who has had a rough start to his Lakers tenure, posted his best game of the season, recording 22 points while shooting an uber-efficient 7-for-10 from the field and 5-for-6 from the 3-point line. As Lake Show Life’s Tyler Watts noted, Grimes’ strong scoring output could be a major sign of good things to come.

“The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns 131-123 on Sunday afternoon behind a 43-point masterpiece from Luka Doncic,” Watts wrote. “Austin Reaves was out with a heel injury, which moved Quentin Grimes into the starting five, and the Lakers saw the player they thought the franchise was giving a $60 million contract to this offseason. Grimes struggled to start his Lakers tenure, but this could be the game that finally busts him out of the slump.”

Especially without Reaves, who exited Wednesday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks with an injury, and the Lakers’ back up guards struggling to start the season, the Lakers need Grimes to step up now more than ever.

“L.A. is light on ball-handlers and shot creators this season,” Watts wrote. “They are relying on Doncic, Reaves, and Collin Sexton to run the offense. Things get tricky when one of those three players misses time. The Lakers are relying on Grimes to be a secondary creator and floor spacer. They can’t count on Bronny James or Jaden Hardy. LA needs Grimes.”

A Confident Grimes Could Make L.A. Think Less About Reaves’ Absence

Although Reaves avoided major injury, don’t be surprised if the 28-year-old star misses a few games. And if that’s the case, Grimes will be needed more than ever.

While Grimes is known for his point-of-attack defense and ability to knock down catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, he has shown some ability to put the ball on the deck and create scoring opportunities.

In Sunday’s win over the Suns, Grimes demonstrated his effectiveness as a starter, playing 37 minutes, which was even slightly more than the time Doncic was on the court. Of course, the 26-year-old wingman is unlikely to be among head coach JJ Redick’s first five when Reaves returns from injury, but as long as Reaves is out, L.A. may be able to count on Grimes for consistent scoring production.