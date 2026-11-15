Lakers Announce Starting Lineup For Suns Game After Austin Reaves Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, November 15, in a game that will not feature star shooting guard Austin Reaves, according to the team’s injury report.

Reaves suffered a heel injury in the Lakers’ previous win over the Milwaukee Bucks, and while initial concerns of an Achilles injury or another long-term issue were ruled out, the 28-year-old is still set to miss the team’s game over the weekend.

Along with Reaves, the Lakers had several players listed on the injury report, but shortly before tipoff, many were upgraded from questionable to available.

Ahead of the game, the Lakers’ starting lineup and final injury report were announced.

Lakers Starting Lineup For Suns Game

After the final news on Reaves’ status for the Lakers’ game, as well as updates on a few others listed on the injury report, the team’s starting lineup was confirmed for Sunday.

Here is the starting five head coach JJ Redick is going with:

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Quentin Grimes

SF: Matisse Thybulle

PF: Jake LaRavia

C: Walker Kessler

Doncic and Kessler are no-brainers for the Lakers’ starting lineup. Meanwhile, Grimes was expected to start games for Los Angeles this season, but has come off the bench on most occasions. He is taking Reaves’ spot in the lineup and will likely hold that role until the star shooting guard returns from injury.

Thybulle has been a mainstay in the Lakers starting lineup, as his defense has been a huge help for a team that was expected to struggle guarding the wings this season. LaRavia has also started games over the past few weeks for Los Angeles. Ziaire Williams was previously in that role, but ever since he sat a few contests with injury, LaRavia has picked up the starting power forward role in stride.

Lakers Injury Report: Austin Reaves Update

In terms of the Lakers’ final injury report, Reaves highlights that list. He is officially ruled out with the heel injury he picked up on Wednesday against the Bucks.

Per Redick, Reaves is officially day-to-day, and while the team got a lucky break that he didn’t suffer a more serious health concern, the medical and coaching staff is taking a cautious approach with his status.

The Lakers have a relatively easy schedule for the next ten days, so the good news is that Reaves’ injury came at a decent time for the team to continue its hot start to the year. He will likely be re-evaluated before the team’s next game.

JJ Redick said that Reaves did not participate in practice because of his heel bruise and his status for Sunday in PHX will be revealed on the injury report later today. https://t.co/LtPw66CEPJ — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 14, 2026

“When the doors opened for Lakers practice Saturday, and reporters were let in, Reaves was on the sidelines wearing slide sandals — but without any wrap or boot on his left foot,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote after Reaves was ruled out. “Redick said that Reaves did not practice and stayed off his feet to help the bruise heal. Reaves is averaging 24.7 points on 51.3% from the field, 40.9% from 3 and 91.5% from the foul line with 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds this season.”

Along with Reaves, the Lakers’ injury report featured Bronny James (illness), Collin Sexton (orbital laceration), and Adou Thiero (ankle sprain). Each was previously questionable, but all three have been upgraded to available for the Sunday game.

Rookie Cameron Carr will miss the contest with an illness. He and Reaves are the two players the Lakers will miss.

Doncic had also suffered a minor ankle injury against Milwaukee, but after he and Redick told reporters the MVP candidate was ‘fine,’ he never ended up on the injury report and is good to go against the Suns.

Grimes had previously sat a few games with an injury, but after being upgraded to available, he joins the starting lineup to take Reaves’ typical spot.

The Lakers have won seven games in a row and sit tied with the San Antonio Spurs at the top of the Western Conference standings with an 11-2 record.

The Lakers-Suns game tips off at 1 pm PST and will be live on local listings and NBA League Pass.