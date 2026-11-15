Former Lakers Center Lands New NBA Opportunity After Exit

Rafael Castro‘s brief stint with the Los Angeles Lakers ended before the regular season began. Less than a month later, the undrafted center has another opportunity to reach the NBA.

The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a two-way contract with Castro, his agents, Kevin Bradbury and CJ Ward of LIFT Sports Management, told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto on Sunday.

The agreement comes as Los Angeles continues reshuffling its developmental frontcourt, having signed two other young centers since releasing Castro in October.

Atlanta plans to waive two-way guard Keshon Gilbert to accommodate Castro, according to Scotto.

Gilbert has been sidelined with left knee inflammation following a nonsurgical procedure.

For Castro, the move provides another chance to turn his college production into a lasting NBA opportunity.

Rafael Castro Finds New NBA Team After Brief L.A. Stint

The Lakers signed Castro to an Exhibit 10 contract Oct. 9, bringing the 6-foot-11 center into their preseason competition.

His stay lasted eight days.

Castro appeared in two preseason games, recording two points, five rebounds, one assist and one block in 16 combined minutes.

Los Angeles waived him Oct. 17 alongside Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones while preparing its regular-season roster.

Castro subsequently joined the Mexico City Capitanes in the NBA G League.

He scored 12 points with five rebounds and two blocks against the Birmingham Squadron on Saturday, following a 12-point, 14-rebound performance against the Osceola Magic.

The production offered another reminder of the rebounding and defensive abilities that made him a standout at George Washington University.

Castro averaged 15.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks during his final college season.

He earned two All-Atlantic 10 second-team selections and two conference All-Defensive team honors.

Now, those credentials have earned him another NBA opportunity.

Lakers Turned From Lawson Lovering to Carson Cooper After Castro Exit

Castro’s departure wasn’t the end of Los Angeles’ search for developmental size.

On Oct. 28, the Lakers signed 7-foot center Lawson Lovering to a two-way contract, waiving AK Okereke to create a roster opening.

Lovering had averaged 7.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 30 G League appearances for the Memphis Hustle during the previous season.

His opportunity in Los Angeles proved short-lived.

On Nov. 10, the Lakers waived Lovering and signed another center, Carson Cooper, to a two-way deal.

Cooper, a 6-foot-11 Michigan State product, had previously appeared in one game with the Memphis Grizzlies after opening the season on a two-way contract.

He averaged 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds as a senior with the Spartans last season.

The sequence illustrates how quickly the Lakers have evaluated and changed their developmental frontcourt options.

While Cooper now occupies that opportunity in Los Angeles, Castro will attempt to establish himself in Atlanta.

The former George Washington standout has already spent time with Milwaukee, Houston and the Lakers since going undrafted.

His latest opportunity offers another path toward his first NBA regular-season appearance.

The Lakers moved on after eight days. Castro’s pursuit of an NBA career continues.